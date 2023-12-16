New Riedel glassware marks 50 years of its ‘Sommeliers’ series
New machine-made Riedel glassware replicates the intricacies of the original, handmade ‘Sommeliers’ series, shaped to enhance the drinking experience
The latest ‘Supperleggero’ Riedel glassware collection is the company’s machine-made homage to its handmade ‘Sommeliers’ series, first introduced in 1973.
Riedel has been elevating the dining experience since the company was founded in Bohemia in 1756, and its landmark ‘Sommeliers’ collection featured glasses shaped specifically to enhance the taste of wine. In the 1980s, the company went on to revolutionise the glassware-making process by developing machinery to replicate the intricacy of a handmade collection.
Superleggero honours landmark Riedel glassware
Marking the 50th anniversary of ‘Sommeliers’, Riedel has reintroduced its shapes in machine-made form with the new ‘Superleggero’ collection. Back in 2015, a handmade series of the same name by Maximillian J Riedel, the company’s 11th-generation CEO and president, built on the qualities of the ‘Sommeliers’ series. Now, the latest ‘Superleggera’ collection sets a new benchmark for machine-made glassware.
Maximilian was responsible for the unprecedented move into machine manufacturing that achieves the same quality as hand-blown glass. The machine-made ‘Superleggero’ glasses offer the same calibre as handmade versions, with intricately thin glass, long stems, and Sommeliers’ iconic egg-shaped bowl design.
Riedel was the first company to recognise that the taste and aroma of a selected drink are affected by the shape of the glass, and has become a go-to choice for the connoisseur. The machine-made ‘Superleggero’ glasses represent a natural next step in the company’s quest to enhance the drinking experience, and are crafted at its factory in Weiden, Germany.
Also available on Amazon
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
Christmas decorations with a design spin
Our annual edit of contemporary Christmas decorations features architect-designed festive ornaments and Christmas baubles by leading creatives
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
ODE is a sustainable label celebrating ancient embroidery and craft
‘It’s an ode to the artisans, their heritage, craft, and an ode to the hands,’ says ODE founder Larissa Von Planta, whose label sees upcycled vintage garments adorned with centuries-old embroidery from craftspeople in the Middle East
By Mazzi Odu Published
-
Homeware and design store Beverly’s puts down roots in New York’s Chinatown
Beverly’s was founded by Beverly Nguyen as a retail destination focused on community by supporting small business owners, creatives and craftspeople
By Pei-Ru Keh Published