Our Place’s Titanium Pro cookware will be a new cult-favourite for stick-free cooking
Traditionware brand Our Place welcomes a new collection into its family with the Titanium Always Pan Pro, Mini Perfect Pot Pro and Perfect Pot Pro for smooth, stick-free cooking
Our Place is a cult favourite within kitchens around the world, after the continuing sell-out success of the ‘Always Pan’- a multifunctional pan that makes cooking and sharing a meal as effortless as possible. In 2024, we saw the launch of the Always Pan in a shiny titanium. With a lifetime guarantee the new pan is coated in a new toxin-free, non-stick technology, which was an instant sell out.
Now, Our Place is launching a full cookware set in titanium, including mini and large versions of the Titanium Always Pan Pro, plus a Mini Perfect Pot Pro and Perfect Pot Pro, all adorned in an ultra-durable, toxin-free titanium interior that’s 300% harder than stainless steel.
Our Place's new Titanium Pro Cookware collection
‘In food media and mainstream kitchenware industry, home-cooking traditions of communities like my own have often been erased, co-opted or overlooked,’ shared Shiza Shahid, founder of Our Place, the multi-functional kitchen appliance brand. ‘I know what it means to me to have my traditions recognised, to feel seen, and that’s what we try to do at Our Place through our storytelling, our product design, our give-backs, and our platform.'
Shiza’s idea of ‘Traditionware’ was an answer to the over saturation of redundant cookware on the market. After immigrating to America, she reflected upon childhood memories in Pakistan, where her family would cook a variety of meals in one or two staple pans, which inspired Shahid to create products that celebrate globally diverse culinary traditions and multicultural kitchens.
The Titanium Pro collection joins the growing Our Place family, which includes an array of tableware, glassware, an array of kitchen utensils, and a beloved favourite the 6-in-1 wonder oven which is a revolutionary kitchen staple for smaller-spaced kitchens, or for those who love an aesthetic looking countertop air fryer.
'This cookware is a celebration of progress: no toxins, no compromises, and no limits on what s possible in the kitchen. It also represents many years of hard work and development by our product and engineering teams. Home cooks deserve to have pro chef-quality cookware in their kitchens and that's what we re bringing them.'
The Titanium Pro cookware collection is available on fromourplace.co.uk
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
