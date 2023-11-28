Allday Goods’ nakiri knife is inspired by bao buns

This limited-edition nakiri knife is a collaboration between London restaurant chain BAO – known for its coveted steamed buns and whose most recent launch was BAO Mary, earlier in 2023 – and British knife brand Allday Goods.



A take on the traditional Japanese vegetable knife, the design offers a striking contrast between the sharp edge of the blade and the soft, airy roundness of the handle, a playful nod to a stack of bao buns.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bao London and Allday Goods)

Each knife in the limited edition of 100 is handmade in Sakai, Japan. Allday Goods’ founder Hugo Worsley and BAO’s co-founder and creative director Erchen Chang called on the expertise of fourth-generation knifemaker Yoshikazu, reputedly one of the best blacksmiths in Japan.

The design of the knife was a collaboration between Worsley and Chang, with a focus on repurposing the waste plastic collected at BAO restaurants to create an intricate handle in white marbling, and shaped like BAO’s classic gua bao buns.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bao London and Allday Goods)

The blade itself is made from blue paper steel (high-carbon Aogami2) which is known for its edge retention, toughness and precision.

Speaking about the design, Chang commented, 'I wanted to create a knife that is both sharp and soft, gentle and forceful. The design takes inspiration from Constantin Brâncuși’s Endless Column sculpture, because who doesn't want a knife with a BAO-cusi handle?'

Worsley added, 'BAO is an iconic brand in the restaurant industry in London and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with them and turning their waste into a kitchen knife. I’ve never seen a knife like this before, and I can’t wait to see what people think of it.'

Knife available exclusively from Allday Goods, £230, from Friday 8 December 2023.

alldaygoods.co.uk