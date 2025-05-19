Anish Kapoor collaborates with Rémy Martin on a limited-edition XO decanter and artwork
The sculptor and colourist has drawn on his father’s love of Rémy Martin to create a new bottle for the prestigious XO
If there’s one drink that fits the Anish Kapoor treatment, it’s Rémy Martin XO. Created in 1981 by cellar master André Giraud, XO is one of the brand’s most famous cognacs, made from a blend of up to 400 fruit brandies – known as eaux de vie (or ‘waters of life’) – from the exclusive Grande and Petite Champagne vineyards of the Cognac region.
Rémy Martin has tasked Kapoor with the creation of a limited-edition decanter for its prestige XO cognac. Luckily, the sculptor was already a fan, thanks in large part to memories of his father’s maritime history. 'When I was a boy in India, my father, who was in the Navy, used to drink Rémy Martin,' he tells Wallpaper*. 'It seemed to me a drink imbued with sophistication. The brand has a very special nostalgic resonance for me.'
Given free rein for the new design, and as a self-proclaimed ‘colourist’, Kapoor’s approach to the new decanter centred on this aspect of the liquid, with its varied brandy hues blending into deep ochre in the bottle and lighter gold in the glass. Taking photos of the original sculpted decanter from all sides, he noticed how much the cognac actually shifted colour and tone as the sun caught different angles of glass. It was beautiful, but added to the challenge. 'The colour of XO changes as the light changes, so I had to search,' says Kapoor. 'To me, the dark red-brown of XO has a radiant presence: it glows deep red-brown from within the glass and alters as the light changes.' The focus on colour and light led Kapoor to focus on a minimalist design, smoothing out elements of the original and allowing the cognac to show off its depth without distraction.
Alongside the decanter, Kapoor has also created an artwork for the House of Rémy Martin, a huge, painted concave mirror that sits within his recent collection. 'I have been playing with curved, concave forms and reflective surfaces for many years now. The concavity in [the] mirror creates optical illusions,' says Kapoor. 'You come within the focal length and the image flips the right way up: it turns the world upside down and induces interiority. It invites us to think about the inner life of things.
'The concave mirror captures the reflective qualities of Rémy Martin XO. It offers a kaleidoscope of sensations, aromas and emotions.' It’s a good job there’s plenty of time to reflect over a glass or two, then.
Rémy XO Martin x Anish Kapoor Artistic Collaboration Limited Edition CognacRRP £195 (700ml). Exclusively at Selfridges in-store and online at selfridges.com
