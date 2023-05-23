Tatjana von Stein’s debut furniture collection epitomises decadent design

Tatjana von Stein rethinks traditional luxury furniture design with the launch of her eponymous new brand, producing made to order pieces in limited quantities.

The first collection of furniture, 'Mise en Scène', is created in France and pays homage to dance in its sculptural silhouettes. Composed of a range of essential pieces, the sensuality of textures and pattern is celebrated in everything from the curve of a coffee table and the softness of a fabric screen.

Tatjana von Stein: 'Mise en Scène'

(Image credit: © Clemente Vergara Courtesy Tatjana von Stein)

A glass side table and accompanying coffee table are crafted from walnut burr wood which appears to undulate, reflected in the curved form of lacquered glass. A sectional sofa, available in a wide choice of fabrics, is cast on a skeleton of brushed stainless steel while an armchair is an inviting place to perch thanks to its gently rounded shape. A dining table, the graceful outline of its legs reminiscent of a ballet dancer, makes for a striking statement, as does a temptingly tactile fabric screen in oak and stainless steel. Materials, too, are carefully considered in a bar of lacquer, walnut burr wood, stainless steel, mirror and leather.

(Image credit: © Clemente Vergara Courtesy Tatjana von Stein)

For von Stein, the launch of her furniture brand was a natural next step following the launch of her studio, Sella Concept, in 2016. After years spent creating bespoke furniture with local craftspeople, her designs seen in hotels, members clubs and restaurants quickly picked up a following thanks to their elegant decadence.

tatjanavonstein.com

(Image credit: © Clemente Vergara Courtesy Tatjana von Stein)

(Image credit: © Clemente Vergara Courtesy Tatjana von Stein)

(Image credit: © Clemente Vergara Courtesy Tatjana von Stein)