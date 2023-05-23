Tatjana von Stein’s debut furniture collection epitomises decadent design
Tatjana von Stein unveils first furniture collection, Mise en Scène, featuring sophisticated and sculptural silhouettes
Tatjana von Stein rethinks traditional luxury furniture design with the launch of her eponymous new brand, producing made to order pieces in limited quantities.
The first collection of furniture, 'Mise en Scène', is created in France and pays homage to dance in its sculptural silhouettes. Composed of a range of essential pieces, the sensuality of textures and pattern is celebrated in everything from the curve of a coffee table and the softness of a fabric screen.
Tatjana von Stein: 'Mise en Scène'
A glass side table and accompanying coffee table are crafted from walnut burr wood which appears to undulate, reflected in the curved form of lacquered glass. A sectional sofa, available in a wide choice of fabrics, is cast on a skeleton of brushed stainless steel while an armchair is an inviting place to perch thanks to its gently rounded shape. A dining table, the graceful outline of its legs reminiscent of a ballet dancer, makes for a striking statement, as does a temptingly tactile fabric screen in oak and stainless steel. Materials, too, are carefully considered in a bar of lacquer, walnut burr wood, stainless steel, mirror and leather.
For von Stein, the launch of her furniture brand was a natural next step following the launch of her studio, Sella Concept, in 2016. After years spent creating bespoke furniture with local craftspeople, her designs seen in hotels, members clubs and restaurants quickly picked up a following thanks to their elegant decadence.
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Four new Dyson ‘clean tech’ products launch a dust-busting, virus-eating assault on the home
Dyson’s new suite of ‘clean tech’ products will mop, purify and clean, alongside an even more sophisticated robotic vacuum option. Wallpaper* went to Singapore to find out more
By Rebecca Keillor • Published
-
Willo Perron on his design for Skims’ New York pop-up, inspired by 60s swimming pools
Willo Perron of Perron-Roettinger tells Wallpaper* the story behind his summertime pop-up for Skims, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear label
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
2023 British Pavilion offers diverse and dynamic installation at the 2023 Venice Biennale
The 2023 British Pavilion, 'Dancing Before the Moon,' contributes a triumphant blend of ritual, music, and cross-cultural pollination to the biennale’s ‘laboratory of the future’
By Jonathan Bell • Published