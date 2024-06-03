‘Architect of Joy’ Yinka Ilori's latest collection ‘breathes colour and optimism into every corner of any space’
Yinka Ilori debuts a collaboration with American brand Momentum, marking his first foray into commercial textile and wallcovering design
Known as the 'Architect of Joy', British-Nigerian multidisciplinary artist and designer Yinka Ilori will represent a triple threat at the 2024 NeoCon trade show. He is the first artist and designer in the history of NeoCon to deliver a keynote, present a commission for the popular ART on the MART series – and launch a major collection – Yinka Ilori x Momentum – all at once.
Drawing inspiration from Nigerian parables and verbal traditions, Ilori’s creations resonate with a global audience. Ilori is also renowned for his sustainability-driven work that uses colour to inspire joy and a sense of community. Ilori’s collaboration with Momentum marks his first foray into commercial textile and wallcovering design.
Yinka Ilori x Momentum
His collection for Momentum is on point with this approach, and features five distinct patterns: 'Shower Me With Flowers' (a modernist, geometric floral take), 'Dream Catchers' (featuring a juxtaposition of shapes), 'Eyes in Reflection' (a versatile grid of rounded motifs), 'Blossoms Time' (solid colours with a woven texture), and 'Rhythms Surround You', an exuberant stacking of stripes with multiple arches, circles, chevrons and triangles.
The collection’s wallcoverings include 'Rhythms Surround You' (also a textile), 'Moving Mountains', a visual geometric feast, and the kaleidoscopic 'Shifting Motions'.
'My collaboration with Momentum is a testament to the power of happiness created by strong community and storytelling. Together, we aim to transform commercial spaces into playful, creative hubs that inspire, uplift, and even heal. Forged by my dual heritage and my belief in the positive impact of joy on our lives, we’re bringing a fresh take to commercial design with products that breathe colour and optimism into every corner of any space,' Ilori explained.
As the industry’s largest commercial textiles and wallcoverings supplier, Momentum represents a natural partner to highlight Ilori’s work. This collaboration is the latest in a history of partnerships with artists like Sheila Hicks, Shantell Martin, and Aleksandra Gaca. This reveal blends Momentum’s industry expertise with the undeniable cool factor Ilori brings to the table.
'We are delighted to embark on this exciting journey with Yinka. His ability to infuse spaces with culture and storytelling aligns perfectly with Momentum’s commitment to pushing boundaries and fostering creativity in commercial environments. This collaboration is not only a fusion of artistic prowess but also a celebration of heritage and the transformative power of joy. We couldn’t be prouder to be the ones to bring this collection to the world,' said Momentum Chief Marketing & Creative Officer, Jennifer Nye.
Ilori will publicly unveil Yinka Ilori x Momentum in Momentum’s showroom at NeoCon 2024. He will also deliver a (sold-out) keynote address on Tuesday, 11 June. A new immersive commission by Ilori exploring memories and mindfulness will premiere on 6 June for Chicago’s ART on THE MART, with projections scheduled nightly at 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
NeoCon 2024 is scheduled from 10 June to 12 June at the Merchandise Mart in Chicago, neocon.com
momentumtextilesandwalls.com
yinkailori.com
Audrey Henderson is an independent journalist, writer and researcher based in the greater Chicago area with advanced degrees in sociology and law from Northwestern University. She specializes in sustainability in the built environment, culture and arts, policy, and related topics. As a reporter for Energy News Network since 2019, Audrey has focused her coverage on environmental justice and equity. Along with her contributions for Wallpaper*, Audrey’s writing has also been featured in Chicago Architect magazine, Next City, the Chicago Reader, GreenBiz, Transitions Abroad, Belt Magazine and other consumer and trade publications.
