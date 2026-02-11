In Belgium’s Genk, a new, otherworldly site has been unveiled. C-mine, a former mining site-turned-creative hub, has opened ‘Playground’, a new space where art and play intersect. The aim behind the project is to create a physical space that invites artists to reimagine contemporary forms of play, and to design their idea of a unique play environment.

Explore Walter Van Beirendonck's extraterrestrial playground

(Image credit: Selma Gurbuz)

For its first edition, C-mine invited fashion designer Walter Van Beirendonck to create his version of a playground, which will remain in place for several years. Titling it ‘Welcome Little Stranger’, the designer was inspired by extraterrestrial beings.

Van Beirendonck – part of the influential group of designers the Antwerp Six in the 1980s – is known for his strong visual language and vibrant and colourful shapes. He often creates work rooted in themes of identity, diversity and fantasy, all elements that can be found throughout his playground design.

(Image credit: Selma Gurbuz)

(Image credit: Selma Gurbuz)

He looked to the idea of the unknown, and what else exists in the universe, inviting children to join in with this fascination, seeking adventure and fun action. More importantly, Van Beirendonck created the space for children to feel belonging, individuality and freedom.

To create the design, workshops were organised by Van Beirendonck and artist and former LUCA School of Arts student Emma Ribbens, where children from Genk were asked about extraterrestrial life and the role of play.

(Image credit: Selma Gurbuz)

Ribbens, a product and social designer, is driven by the belief that play is essential to society (it's a hot topic; just last summer, 21st Europe and Spacon created a blueprint calling for playgrounds to be reimagined). With her input, the design explores how to stimulate imagination and social connection, while leaving a positive impact on children.

‘I wanted to design an environment that encourages children to use their own imagination, without screens or digital distractions,’ says Van Beirendonck. ‘Welcome Little Stranger is about wonder, the joy of discovery, and playing together – without limits.’

(Image credit: Selma Gurbuz)