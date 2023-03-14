VitrA returns to ISH Frankfurt with a new bathroom collection debut

In partnership with VitrA

As the return to IRL exhibitions continues, international bathroom specialist VitrA is a physical presence at the ISH Frankfurt 2023 bathroom fair (13 – 17 March), showing a brand-new series of Metropole sanitaryware and cabinetry, alongside some of its award-winning washbasins, brassware and furniture collections.

Spanning 1,200 sq m, the VitrA exhibition stand at ISH Frankfurt has been curated by the company’s in-house design studio and divided into three sections, illustrating key themes including sustainability, hygiene and innovation.

Making its global debut at the fair, Metropole is designed for the modern bathroom with classic references. Elegant and refined with a minimal aesthetic and industrial tactility, the collection offers a variety of washbasins – as well as coordinating under-basin units, tall units and mirrored cabinets – in different shapes, sizes and finishes.

VitrA ArchiPlan collection (Image credit: Courtesy VitrA)

Visitors to the VitrA stand can also browse other recent ranges from the brand. The recently launched ArchiPlan collection features washbasins, plywood furniture units and mirrors designed with small-space living in mind.

The Root range of sanitaryware, furniture and brassware is one of the most flexible and customisable bathroom collections on the market. Furniture units come in an array of colours with the option of gloss, matt and wood finishes. Brassware is also available in a round or square design.

VitrA Root collection (Image credit: Courtesy VitrA)

Known for its high-profile designer collaborations, VitrA has brought some of its core pieces to Frankfurt. Liquid is British designer Tom Dixon’s first-ever bathroom series, inspired by round-edged aesthetics and Victorian bathrooms. The collection encompasses all elements of the bathroom – from sanitaryware and furniture to taps, showers, tiles and accessories – designed to work together or as standalone items. The tiles also come in five interchangeable shades and embossed patterns.

Designed by American-born, Milan-based Terri Pecora, Plural explores the heritage of communal bathing spaces and rituals, comprising midcentury-inspired furniture, basins and a WC in a range of neutral tones. Three new colourways have recently been added to Plural – including Matt Clay Beige, Matt Moss Green and Matt Terra Rossa.

Voyage by Paris-based Arik Levy offers plenty of opportunity for customisation. The furniture and sanitaryware can be used in various combinations to create a suitable layout for any bathroom space or style. What’s more, the entire collection is wall-hung, making it exceptionally versatile and ideal for small spaces.

Liquid collection by Tom Dixon for VitrA (Image credit: Courtesy VitrA)

Equal by Italian architect and designer Claudio Bellini imagines the bathroom through the lens of an architect. The award-winning range offers raw, industrial designs inspired by minimal contexts and urban environments. As well as sanitaryware, which comes in white or stone grey, the furniture pieces are now also available in black oak, elm or concrete, bringing contrasting definition to the bathroom.

In addition to its signature lines, VitrA’s ISH showcase displays a range of brassware, cisterns, shower toilets and touch-free technology on its stand. There is also a ‘VitrA Experience Zone’ with a seating area for visitors, as well as a selection of visitor-interactive behind-the-wall products and a live installation area where real-life demos are led by the VitrA team and content creators.

‘ISH is one of the most important events in our industry calendar, giving us the perfect platform to present our modern design and innovation while connecting with our discerning customers worldwide,’ says VitrA’s Sibylle Göttgens. ‘We are showing a strong line-up of products. Not only do these products demonstrate our unrivalled expertise and experience in designing for the bathroom, they also address some of the most pressing, industry-wide issues – from sustainability to space efficiency and accessibility. We’re delighted to be back.’