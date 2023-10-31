Setting the trap: Trnk and Canoa Lab investigate traditional Spanish pottery
Trnk and Canoa Lab explore Alfarería de Trampa, the centuries' old Valencian tradition best known for the Botija Trampa, a bottle designed with innumerable spouts, resulting in spilled water rather than quenched thirst
Trnk and Canoa Lab investigate Alfarería de Trampa (or Trap pottery) - a centuries-old ceramics tradition from the designers’ native region of Valencia in Spain. The New York-based design platform has teamed up with the Spanish ceramics studio to exhibit the works in Trnk's Tribeca gallery space: ‘Deriva y Trampa’ presents an array of unique vases and vessels, and even a lamp and side table, gloriously textured and intricately glazed to exude a sense that they originated from another time.
Trnk and Canoa Lab: Alfarería de Trampa
‘We've been working with Canoa Lab for a couple of years now and about a year ago, I had the chance to visit their studio for the first time,’ Dixon recalls. ‘There, I saw some new pieces that really caught my eye. These vessels had unique, irregular shapes, and they had spouts and taps placed in unexpected ways. While there, I learned about Valencia's deep history in ceramics, going back centuries. One interesting tradition specific to the region is called 'Trampa,' which means 'trap' but, in this case, it's more like 'trickery'. Raquel and Pedro were revisiting this old pottery style with playful and odd shapes meant to surprise and amuse users, like bottles with multiple spouts. I found these shapes intriguing and their connection to the couple's history so compelling that I suggested we create a whole exhibition based on this concept.'
‘Historically, the aim of Alfarería de Trampa was to surprise and even bewilder,’ explains Dixon about the ceramic tradition. ‘They often made these quirky bottles, like the 'Botija Trampa,' with tons of spouts that made sure water spilled everywhere but in your glass. Now, Canoa Lab is leveraging similar concepts to interrogate new questions - diving into the relationship between an object and how it's used. By obfuscating the principal utility of these objects, they're asking, should form and function always play by the same rules? Do they always need to hold equal importance? It challenges the conventional notion that form and function must invariably align. I think it's so interesting how they’ve used this age-old ceramics tradition to offer a new and thought-provoking perspective to the role of design more broadly.’
With twenty pieces on display, Canoa Lab’s contemporary view of this ancient tradition brings together its historic roots with a modern sensibility and even a touch of humor.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
-
Halloween architecture: John Pawson’s Life House as the nexus of modern cinematic dread
We explore how Life House, a modern masterpiece in rural Wales, became a backdrop for contemporary horror – as architecture’s relationship with film is riven with cliché, misrepresentation and plain old trickery
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Phoebe Philo is back: your first look at her eponymous label
Ex-Celine and Chloé creative director Phoebe Philo reveals her much-anticipated first collection under her eponymous label, a ‘seasonless, continuous body of work’ defined by off-kilter elegance
By Jack Moss Published
-
London to host World Design Congress 2025
World Design Congress will coincide with London Design Festival 2025, bringing back the design event to the city for the first time in 50 years
By Rosa Bertoli Published