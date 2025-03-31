‘Ultimately, my goal is to use Scott's Shop to create and champion craft that is lasting and precious, with an emphasis on the highest level of craftsmanship. But on a small, limited-edition and sustainable scale. For me this is the ultimate luxury, shared Scott Stephenson, founder of Scott’s Shop, an online platform championing the best of craftsmanship from rugs to elevated everyday objects.

Step into the rich textile universe of Scott’s Shop

(Image credit: Courtesy of Scott's Shop)

Rugs are a very much overlooked furnishing in many spaces, yet can centre the tonality of the interior space. A rug is more than creating soft tactile pleasure between your toes, or warming up a harsh space. The creation of rugs is a centuries-old craft and carries cultural significance in many places. For Stephenson, he was inspired by his travels to the centre of rug making in India and Nepal, telling Wallpaper*, ‘ I learned everything I could about the centuries-old craft of hand-knotting which has been amazing.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Scott's Shop)

The shop is split into ‘Editions’ and ‘Edits’. Editions is a selection of hand-knotted, limited edition rugs with each design intricately crafted by artisans in Nepal using only the finest wool and bamboo silk, and not mass produced. ‘A few years ago, I started researching and collecting rugs from the highly influential Art Deco and Modernist periods. It was such a creative and important period for rug and textile design,’ shared Stephenson. ‘With artists such as Francis Bacon and Joan Miro making limited or unique rugs. I wanted to capture some of that spirit and revive it, in a contemporary way. Alongside the idea of crafting something slowly, consciously and of the highest quality - which is achieved through the centuries old craft of hand-knotting the rugs in exquisite materials.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Scott's Shop)

In October last year he launched Edition 01 which consisted three designs. Following the success, Edition 02 titled ‘Revelations’ has just been released, which was inspired by the ‘transitions from traditional forms towards the avant-garde and modernism in early 20th century London.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Scott's Shop)

‘Edits’ is an ever-changing curation of smaller handmade and exclusive objects which Stephenson selects for its materials and craftsmanship. Our Edits are an ever-changing curation of beautiful design and objects. I champion independent makers who aren’t widely available, so we can highlight their unique craft and appreciate items that are made slowly and thoughtfully (often by the hand) and in small numbers. To me this is real luxury.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Scott's Shop)

In the current ‘Edit’ is a selection of parchement tissue boxes, a fun yet unusual choice. These boxes are two-tone and designed by Art Resources a family-owned atelier in Bangkok founded in 1989, who specialise in bespoke furniture in materials like parchment, shagreen and bronze. Stephenson told Wallpaper*, ‘I really love the elevation of everyday objects. It’s those repeated, intimate interactions with something beautifully crafted, that happen on a daily basis which bring me a lot of joy. Although occasionally found, a well-crafted, elegantly proportioned and heavy pair of silver salt and pepper mills is a daily luxury - I have just added some exquisite pairs from Florence, Italy to my Edits.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Scott's Shop)

‘I’m continually growing, I have a third edition of very elegant and refined rugs coming out soon. The silver salt and pepper mills from Florence have joined the Edits. And some more beautiful pieces and a few surprises are in the works across handmade glass, ceramics and cashmere.’

scottsshop.co