Upgrade your basketball skills with Reigning Champ’s spin on the classic arcade game

Reigning Champ has remastered a classic arcade game in a new collaboration with Canadian industrial designer Calen Knauf (following its 2023 partnership with Japanese label Junya Watanabe MAN on a motocross-inspired clothing collection). The Home Court Arcade Basketball Game is a contemporary take on the original, and unites elevated craftsmanship with playful functionality.

Reigning Champ Home Court Arcade Basketball Game

(Image credit: Courtesy of Reigning Champ)

Knauf stripped back the classic arcade game to showcase a crisp, functional design constructed out of natural materials, and in tune with the Vancouver-based athletic-wear label’s minimalist design ethos.

No mere showcase for Knauf’s artistry, however, the Home Court Arcade Basketball Game also elevates the quality of gameplay. Throughout the year-long design process, Knauf perfected authentic acoustics, using wood panelling for the main foundation and backboard, specially crafted by Vancouver-based design studio Workbench to mimic the sound of a basketball on a hardwood court.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Reigning Champ)

Tempered glass side panels allow for the ball’s easy return to the player. Below, a large storage space holds ten cream leather game balls (smaller than an average-sized basketball). Final details include stainless steel hardware, cotton and silk hand-knotted nets, and rubber wheels for manoeuvrability.

In a wireless world, Knauf decided to include visible cables as part of the design, a nostalgic nod to the original arcade game. Sensors are built in to keep an accurate track of points scored with each satisfying swoop of the net.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Reigning Champ)

The Home Court Basketball Game is made to order, with a flat-pack composition for convenient assembly. It’s a slam dunk for the games room.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Reigning Champ)