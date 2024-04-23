New Phaidon book celebrates the world's best designers
Designed for Life: The World’s Best Product Designers by Phaidon celebrates the rich contemporary landscape of product design
Delve into the world of design with Phaidon’s new monograph Designed for Life: The World’s Best Product Designers. The landscape of contemporary design has never been more diverse and experimental. Covering 100 of the most innovative designers working today, the hearty tome journeys through 30 countries accompanied by 500 images and a distinct narrative that captures the essence of the modern world of product design.
Phaidon's 'Designed for Life: The World's Best Product Designers
The forward by brand creative director at Herman Miller, Kelsey Keith, pre-empts the contents of the book. Showcasing explorative designs, to products with classic foundational principles, the 300 page monograph provides inspiration for aspiring designers, or admirers of great design. Photographs capture the diverse approaches to form and materiality, from jellyfish cases to sofas mimicking pebbles. There are benches composed of silkworm cocoons, and tables sculpted from rocks.
The breadth of design and perspectives come from the diverse variety of designers featured, carefully selected by a panel of design critics, museum curators, journalists, and gallerists. From the 100 designers chosen, expect to see front runners carving their way in the industry, including Jasper Morrison, India Mahdavi, Jonathan Olivares, Misha Khan, Jomo Tariku, Max Lamb and Faye Toogood, among others. There are also up-and-coming creators like Nifemi Marcus-Bello, Minjae Kim, Mimi Shodeinde, and Mac Collins.
Designed for Life celebrates the rich tapestry of contemporary design, while nodding to traditional styles and crafts that have been evolved. The pages display a harmonious balance of functional, yet aesthetic products, which embrace overlooked materials, forms and processes. From playful innovation to rejuvenating timeless traditions, it highlights how spaces and environments can be enriched while celebrating designers of today.
Designed for Life: The World’s Best Product Designers is published by Phaidon
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
