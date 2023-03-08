Cats, dogs and lamps: Noma Bar reinterprets Foscarini lighting through illustration

Over the past several months, Italian lighting brand Foscarini has enlisted global artists and illustrators to interpret its most known designs, inviting them to play with the company's icons to offer a new point of view on its lighting offering.

The latest in this series is a collaboration with Israeli illustrator Noma Bar. Among Bar's most known projects is Chineasy, a playful take on learning Chinese characters, created in collaboration with ShaoLan Hseuh and winner of Life-Enhancer of the Year at the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2015. His clients include Time Out London, BBC, Random House, The Observer and The Economist among others.

Noma Bar Foscarini: playing with lighting design

‘Havana’ floor and ceiling lamp by Jozeph Forakis as a cat's eyes, and Ludovica + Roberto Palomba's ‘Gregg’ pendant as its nose (Image credit: Noma Bar, courtesy Foscarini)

'I know how to appreciate timeless silhouettes, and luckily I had Foscarini's great iconic silhouettes to work with,' comments Bar talking about the collaboration. Bar worked on a theme of 'Your Home', which inspired the artist to look for domestic situations (but also scenes outside of the home) to integrate the lighting designs.

In his usual playful fashion, Bar transformed Foscarini lights into the back of women's heads, a cat's eyes, a dog's nose and the roofs of small houses, among other motifs. Each lighting design (from Marc Sadler's ‘Twiggy’ floor lamp to Ludovica + Roberto Palomba's ‘Gregg’ pendant) maintains its familiar silhouette while becoming part of something else, acquiring a clear function within Bar's illustration.

‘Magneto’ floor and table lamps by Giulio Iacchetti (Image credit: Noma Bar, courtesy Foscarini)

'The dog “Lumiere” is probably my favourite,' comments Bar. 'I think that it surprises you (as well as myself), to find out how [the] “Lumiere” light body can become a nose, the base of the lamp transforms to a dog's mouth and the light that comes out is the dog's fur.'

Carlo Urbinati, Foscarini president and founder adds: 'Foscarini is a company that thrives on ideas, curiosity, the desire to experiment and experience. This new digital project will grant space for original contents that, through visual impressions where our light is the protagonist, will enable us to discover the power of ideas.'

foscarini.com (opens in new tab)

@noma_bar (opens in new tab)

A quartet of Spokes by Garcia & Cumini (Image credit: Noma Bar, courtesy Foscarini)