Mytheresa launches Life category featuring design objects for the home
Mytheresa Life is a new category of the multi-brand e-commerce platform selling a curated selection of luxury home accessories
Luxury e-commerce platform Mytheresa expands its offering with the new Life category, selling a curated selection of luxury home accessories.
‘Life is the next chapter for Mytheresa, presenting the most elevated selection of home décor and other lifestyle products,’ comments Tiffany Hsu, the brand’s vice president of Fashion Buying. ‘Being the only curated luxury online platform to combine womenswear, menswear, kidswear and now lifestyle products makes us a truly unique and engaging destination for luxury shoppers.’
Mytheresa Life: a curated offering
As a nod to the portal’s fashion origins, the selection includes objects and home textiles by brands such as Loro Piana, Missoni and Dolce & Gabbana, as well as pieces by leading design companies including Vitra, Fornasetti and Cassina. A vast tabletop offering comprises Ginori 1735, Nason Moretti, 1882 Ltd, Cassina and Zaha Hadid Design among many more.
Contemporary statement objects that combine a timeless design with an eclectic personality form the core of the Mytheresa Life offering, that ranges from plates, glassware, candles, cushions and throws, small furniture and lighting.
‘For us, lifestyle is not only about the home, it is about everything outside of fashion that is part of your life,’ says Hsu. ‘We firstly launched home décor but the goal is to continue to expand: this new section is about everything, from travel to pets to decoration.’
The Mytheresa customer, observes Hsu, ‘is very much in the know, very fashion savvy and focused on high quality, so they have the same attitude when it comes to design and lifestyle products [than when buying fashion]. They are very much influenced by elevated aesthetics.’
mytheresa.com (opens in new tab)
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
