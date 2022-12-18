Mytheresa launches Life category featuring design objects for the home

Luxury e-commerce platform Mytheresa expands its offering with the new Life category, selling a curated selection of luxury home accessories.

‘Life is the next chapter for Mytheresa, presenting the most elevated selection of home décor and other lifestyle products,’ comments Tiffany Hsu, the brand’s vice president of Fashion Buying. ‘Being the only curated luxury online platform to combine womenswear, menswear, kidswear and now lifestyle products makes us a truly unique and engaging destination for luxury shoppers.’

Mytheresa Life: a curated offering

‘Uten.Silo’ wall storage, £270, ‘Cat’ wooden ornament, £125 and æWooden Doll No. 5’ figurine, £105, all by Vitra (Image credit: Courtesy Mytheresa)

As a nod to the portal’s fashion origins, the selection includes objects and home textiles by brands such as Loro Piana, Missoni and Dolce & Gabbana, as well as pieces by leading design companies including Vitra, Fornasetti and Cassina. A vast tabletop offering comprises Ginori 1735, Nason Moretti, 1882 Ltd, Cassina and Zaha Hadid Design among many more.

‘Pillar’ table by 101 Copenhagen, £550 (Image credit: Courtesy Mytheresa)

Contemporary statement objects that combine a timeless design with an eclectic personality form the core of the Mytheresa Life offering, that ranges from plates, glassware, candles, cushions and throws, small furniture and lighting.

‘Aura’ tall vase by AYTM, £260 (Image credit: Courtesy Mytheresa)

‘For us, lifestyle is not only about the home, it is about everything outside of fashion that is part of your life,’ says Hsu. ‘We firstly launched home décor but the goal is to continue to expand: this new section is about everything, from travel to pets to decoration.’

Left: ‘Curva’ magazine holder by AYTM, £200. Right: 9090 3 Cups espresso coffee maker, £145 and ‘Tua’ pitcher, £160, by Alessi (Image credit: Courtesy Mytheresa)

The Mytheresa customer, observes Hsu, ‘is very much in the know, very fashion savvy and focused on high quality, so they have the same attitude when it comes to design and lifestyle products [than when buying fashion]. They are very much influenced by elevated aesthetics.’

mytheresa.com (opens in new tab)