Monoware cutlery is the perfect addition to a minimalist table setting

Two years after making its debut with a collection of timeless tableware essentials, Monoware branches out into cutlery with a new range that expands on the minimalist, well-considered aesthetic.

It took founder and creative director Daniel Baer years to arrive at what he considers the perfect forms, proportions and weight for his minimalist cutlery collection, which he created in collaboration with designer Felix de Pass. This is the first time de Pass has created a flatware set, and it was important to Baer that the collection would be conceived with a fresh perspective on the everyday tools.

(Image credit: Courtesy Monoware)

‘The perfect cutlery set should provide style and character for everything from a casual get-together to a dinner party,’ he notes. ‘Knives, forks and spoons are the most important tools we all use at home on a daily basis, so it’s essential that they function with both style and the utmost comfort. We have considered every detail when creating this range to ensure timeless design, the most comfortable grip and the perfect weight and balance.’

The Monoware cutlery collection is available as a 30- and a 24-piece set, as well as a six-piece dessert cutlery set. Crafted in stainless steel, each piece features a linear silhouette that is as much about functionality as it is about looks. Holding a fork and knife from the collection becomes an effortless gesture that adds pleasure to the dining experience.

(Image credit: Courtesy Monoware)

‘From the start, there was a shared understanding and commitment to the fact that designing objects as fine as cutlery takes time in order to achieve optimal function and a timeless quality,’ says de Pass, who has worked with Baer on the collection for the past two years. ‘The inspiration took many forms, from the simple and elegantly cut transitions found in various hand tools to fine metalwork files and Japanese chisels. Paying particular attention to the way the knife cuts, the fork pierces and the volume which the spoons can hold, our ultimate goal was to design the perfect cutlery range for every occasion.’

30-piece set £160, 24-piece set £129, six-piece dessert fork set £48

