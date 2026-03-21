Strong silhouettes and sustainable design define this new lamp by Marset and Mathias Hahn
The ‘Gambosa’ lamp by German designer Mathias Hahn for Spanish lighting company Marset is a mix-and-match marvel
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For his ‘Gambosa’ table lamp for Spanish brand Marset, Mathias Hahn played with balance, geometry and colour. Made of three steel components, the lamp’s base, stem and shade seem to float effortlessly on top of each other, the warm glow of the light source gently bouncing off their emboldened silhouettes.
The lamp is conceived as a system, its elements combining to form a lighting object that reflects a user's or space's identity. The lamp shade comes in opaque pale pink or black, providing direct light, or in opal methacrylate for a softer, diffused glow. The stem is available in orange and moss grey, while the base comes in a stone-grey finish.
Despite creating lamps based on a rigorous technical lighting principle, Marset is known for not shying away from colour, and the 'Gambosa' is a perfect interpretation of how bold hues can be combined with sophistication into a modern design gesture.
For Marset, colour is also a way to explore new production ideas, as in the case of its popular 'Dipping' lamp. Based on a glass sphere featuring colour bands, it results from experimenting with repeatedly dipping a lit light bulb into paint.
Meanwhile, the work of Hahn, a London-based German designer, is defined by an interplay of curved lines and a minimalist aesthetic. His forms are studied to complement the human body, in the case of furniture, or to create a harmonious experience, in the case of objects. A strong focus of his practice is longevity, with objects conceived with the idea of being easily disassembled and their parts disposed of.
This is also true for the ‘Gambosa’: Hahn chose universally available sockets, allowing users to select and easily replace their preferred light source, and the electric cable is attached to the top rather than base, so that the lamp can be easily disassembled, packaged and repaired.
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Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.