Kohler Anthem shower valves and controls elevate the daily ritual

The new Kohler Anthem range of valves and controls elevates the daily shower routine into a bespoke, multisensory event. Digital controls provide an immersive and customised experience, instilling a sense of wellbeing and transforming the day. The new range is tactile and kinaesthetic, with next level technology and engineering and a design that references contemporary furniture and minimalist interiors.

The premium US bathroom specialist has designed Anthem as an elegant and intuitive precision system, with controls that can be tailored to users’ specifications and preferences. Operation is simple and intuitive, Anthem’s choice of two valve platforms – mechanical and digital – both meticulously engineered to fit global plumbing standards.

Valves capable of controlling up to six outlets facilitate personalisation across any combination of shower sprays, rainheads, shower heads, hand showers and body sprays, each outlet independently adjusted to suit the user’s desired temperature and flow – for example, a soft, warm spray from the overhead rain head, combined with a strong, hot massage from the hand shower. Up to ten favourite presets can be programmed for domestic users, setting up default or maximum temperatures, and monitoring shower duration and water usage.

Access to every spray and up to two temperature zones makes it easy to change settings with precision and choose individual levels of warmth for different areas of the body.

Anthem’s digital controls are also compatible with the Kohler Konnect app, providing power and adjustment via smartphone.

These myriad options and settings ‘empower’ the bather, explains Lun Cheak Tan, Kohler’s VP of industrial design. ‘Anthem’s ability to manipulate flow, temperature and spray creates a truly personalised wellbeing experience that awakens the senses.’

