Children’s furniture by House of RoRo is practical and playful

Designer Anne-Sophie Rosseel launches House of RoRo, a children’s furniture brand whose inaugural collection, ‘Interlockables’, features multifunctional, scalable designs

House of RoRo children's furniture
(Image credit: courtesy House of RoRo)
By Rosa Bertoli
published

House of RoRo is a new brand by Belgian designer Anne-Sophie Rosseel featuring multifunctional and scalable children's furniture. Based in New York, Rosseel (who leads eponymous design practice Rosseel Studio, working on residential, hospitality and retail projects) started the project when a search for children's furniture revealed a plethora of 'overly cutesy furniture that could only be hidden away in children’s playrooms, taking up space an urban mother didn’t have'.

‘Interlockables’, the brand's debut collection, responds to Rosseel’s quest for furniture that is practical, playful yet modernist in spirit, as she describes the project as ‘operating at the intersection of practical and poetic’. 

Scalable children’s furniture by House of RoRo

House of RoRo children's furniture

(Image credit: courtesy House of RoRo)

'I was looking for ways to combine toy storage with functional furniture that would look good in our home, while reducing the clutter,' says Rosseel. 'Kids grow fast and if I was going to make a product, I wanted it to be as sustainable as possible and not have it end up in landfill after two years.'

House of RoRo's pieces are gender-neutral, sustainably made and multifunctional, while also not age-specific. Rosseel looked at designs aimed at children by masters like Charles and Ray Eames and Enzo Mari, whose holistic approach to design included child-friendly objects and furniture that could live in a modern home. 

The inaugural collection includes seating such as a chair, a rocker and a stool, three tables in different shapes, a box that doubles as a stool, and a 'book tower', designed to be accessed on two sides. 

House of RoRo children's furniture

(Image credit: courtesy House of RoRo)

The furniture Rosseel designed for the launch is flat-packed and follows the same design philosophy, with natural materials and subtle colours. The 'Interlockables' are puzzle-like pieces, easy to assemble by a child with some help from a grown-up and a rubber mallet. The idea is to involve children in building their world, stimulating their imagination while playing. 

'In the eyes and hands of children, any object is an opportunity for play and can become a gateway to learning,' says Rosseel. 'House of RoRo cultivates a kid’s sense of being part of the world.'

houseofroro.com

House of RoRo children's furniture

(Image credit: courtesy House of RoRo)

House of RoRo children's furniture

(Image credit: courtesy House of RoRo)

House of RoRo children's furniture

(Image credit: courtesy House of RoRo)

House of RoRo children's furniture

(Image credit: courtesy House of RoRo)
Rosa Bertoli

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

