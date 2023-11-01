Children’s furniture by House of RoRo is practical and playful
Designer Anne-Sophie Rosseel launches House of RoRo, a children’s furniture brand whose inaugural collection, ‘Interlockables’, features multifunctional, scalable designs
House of RoRo is a new brand by Belgian designer Anne-Sophie Rosseel featuring multifunctional and scalable children's furniture. Based in New York, Rosseel (who leads eponymous design practice Rosseel Studio, working on residential, hospitality and retail projects) started the project when a search for children's furniture revealed a plethora of 'overly cutesy furniture that could only be hidden away in children’s playrooms, taking up space an urban mother didn’t have'.
‘Interlockables’, the brand's debut collection, responds to Rosseel’s quest for furniture that is practical, playful yet modernist in spirit, as she describes the project as ‘operating at the intersection of practical and poetic’.
Scalable children’s furniture by House of RoRo
'I was looking for ways to combine toy storage with functional furniture that would look good in our home, while reducing the clutter,' says Rosseel. 'Kids grow fast and if I was going to make a product, I wanted it to be as sustainable as possible and not have it end up in landfill after two years.'
House of RoRo's pieces are gender-neutral, sustainably made and multifunctional, while also not age-specific. Rosseel looked at designs aimed at children by masters like Charles and Ray Eames and Enzo Mari, whose holistic approach to design included child-friendly objects and furniture that could live in a modern home.
The inaugural collection includes seating such as a chair, a rocker and a stool, three tables in different shapes, a box that doubles as a stool, and a 'book tower', designed to be accessed on two sides.
The furniture Rosseel designed for the launch is flat-packed and follows the same design philosophy, with natural materials and subtle colours. The 'Interlockables' are puzzle-like pieces, easy to assemble by a child with some help from a grown-up and a rubber mallet. The idea is to involve children in building their world, stimulating their imagination while playing.
'In the eyes and hands of children, any object is an opportunity for play and can become a gateway to learning,' says Rosseel. 'House of RoRo cultivates a kid’s sense of being part of the world.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Georgie Wolton’s No. 34 Belsize Lane in Camden gets Grade II listing
No. 34 Belsize Lane in Camden, London, by Georgie Wolton, is recognised as a modernist gem
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
V&A East announces ‘The Music Is Black: A British Story’, its first major exhibition
London’s V&A East to examine the cultural impact of Black British music with its inaugural exhibition in 2025
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Louis Armstrong Center celebrates the life of the legendary jazz musician
Louis Armstrong Center by Caples Jefferson Architects in Queens, USA, celebrates the jazz musician’s life by connecting with its community
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Forever young: Kinder Modern and Gallery Diet explore children’s design
By Julie Baumgardner Last updated