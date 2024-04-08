Grohe Spa’s Milan Design Week 2024 installation fuses water and architecture
Grohe Spa will highlight the wellbeing benefits of water in architecture in an installation at Palazzo Reale during Milan Design Week
In partnership with Grohe Spa
Grohe Spa’s ‘Aquatecture’ installation makes its global debut at Milan’s Palazzo Reale during Milan Design Week 2024, when the building’s 17th-century royal courtyard will undergo a spectacular metamorphosis into a dynamic exhibition space. Conceived by the in-house LIXIL Global Design and Brand Identity team, the installation pays tribute to the history of the palazzo, evoking its past and interweaving it with Grohe Spa’s contemporary ‘Salus per Aquam’ (Health through Water) concept.
Crafting a sanctuary of wellbeing in the heart of Milan, the immersive experience fuses water and architecture. ‘Inspired by the former courtyard garden and in synergy with the theme of the Fuorisalone, “Materia Natura” – the notion of nature as a source of inspiration, design material and guide for a sustainable future – we are aiming to blend nature and architecture to create a sensory journey focusing on the element of water,’ explains Patrick Speck, Leader, LIXIL Global Design for the EMENA region.
‘Visitors will be taken on a journey through a series of “Aquatecture” spaces, experiencing the essence of our brand and our carefully curated bathroom solutions. We intend to elevate the significance and importance of water in architecture and the health and wellbeing benefits this infusion can bring.’
Each ‘Aquatecture’ space at the installation offers an insight into the processes and initiatives that bring Grohe Spa designs to life – from the use of 3D metal-printing to create bespoke, one-of-a-kind solutions, to the brand’s luxury material collaborations and trend-setting colours and finishes.
‘Our objective transcends a mere product presentation; rather, we aspire to cultivate a holistic experience that underlines the essence of Grohe Spa: the belief that water is the source of vital energy,’ says Karl Lennon, Leader, Grohe Spa, LIXIL EMENA.
Grohe will showcase selected pieces of its premium sub-brand Grohe Spa at Milan Design Week from 16-21 April 2024. In addition, the brand will host Grohe Spa AquaTalks in the installation on Tuesday/Wednesday (April 16/17) from 5-6pm and on Friday (April 19) from 11 - 12 pm. grohespa.com
-
