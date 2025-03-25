Federica Biasi, named one of Wallpaper’s 25 Creative Leaders of the Future, has been doing just as predicted in 2022. Guiding Decoratori Bassanesi for the past four years as artistic director, while running her own studio, Biasi is consistently immersed in the creative world. Whether in her Milan studio, at home refining her fine dining chef skills, crafting her new book Koya, a research project on fibre weaving, or collaborating on designs for Decoratori Bassanesi: she is often at the forefront of design.

Federica Biasi's Kimono collection for Decoratori Bassanesi

Following successful partnerships with firms like Norm Architects and Nendo for Decoratori Bassanesi, Biasi took the lead on the latest mid-range collection. 'I wanted to create something trendy yet elegant,' she says of the Kimono Collection, available in two sizes and eight complementary hues. The colours, developed to inspire both residential and commercial spaces, were one of the most straightforward aspects of the design process for Biasi. 'I’m passionate about colour, and for the past decade, I’ve been researching how to present colours in new ways,' she explains. The name Kimono references the iconic Japanese traditional garment and the shared characteristic featured in its folds, present in the tiles – a fusion of tradition and modernity.

Biasi wants the collection to push designers to explore new forms and patterns, experimenting with contrasting colours like the cool ‘azure’, vibrant ‘indigo’ and warm ‘amber’ tones. The goal of employing more popular colours in a refined, timeless and contemporary manner allows for striking, high-contrast compositions as well as softer combinations. 'The richness of the colours makes the collection adaptable to a variety of design visions,' says Biasi. Paolo Serraiotto, founder and president of Decoratori Bassanesi, echoes this sentiment. 'We introduced Kimono to offer architects and designers creative freedom, pushing ceramics beyond traditional uses.'

The tiles—offered in 5x15cm and 15x15cm sizes—can be arranged in various patterns, such as a basket weave, traditionally used in parquet flooring, or stacked vertically in staggered, non-linear formats.

The Kimono Collection marks a shift from recent designs, which have featured soft, natural tones. It introduces a bold, glossy finish that brings vibrant energy to interior spaces. 'This collection is an evolution in Decoratori Bassanesi’s ceramic approach,' Serraiotto notes. 'It represents our commitment to exploring new aesthetic possibilities while staying connected to our heritage.'

