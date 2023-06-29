Domus Academy shapes tomorrow’s creative vision

In partnership with Domus Academy

Based in Milan since its inception in the 1980s, Domus Academy has established itself as a leader in design education worldwide. Future-proofing its academic offering, the Milanese design school has worked over the years to create a curriculum that mirrors today’s market, creating an environment that fosters the creatives of the future while developing a teaching methodology in tune with ever-evolving professional demands.

Domus Academy is a visionary and future-oriented school, where students are encouraged to work in a hybrid context, and to develop innovative projects. For four decades, the school has been at the forefront of generating transformative change, through a particular cross-disciplinary approach aimed at exploring future scenarios – also affirmed by its inclusion in the QS University Ranking 2023 for its teaching, and the THE Impact Rankings 2023 and UI GreenMetric 2022 for its 360 approach to sustainability.

Domus Academy: the academic offering

Domus Academy has developed a portfolio of courses that offer a series of flexible solutions to suit different needs. These include Academic Master Programmes and Double Award Masters with Italian and UK validation) in disciplines covering aspects of design that range from interiors and fashion to communication, interaction and service design and business.

(Image credit: Courtesy Domus Academy)

Most recently, Domus Academy also introduced two new 2-Year Masters of Arts, Design Innovation and Fashion: Design, Art & Technology, encouraging students to embrace the cultural, technological and innovation-led practices surrounding the creative disciplines. The aim of these programmes is to equip graduates with the tools to face future scenarios. Domus Academy's cross-disciplinary learning approach allows emerging talents to mature a complete skill set, creating a positive impact on the creative industries as a result.

Humanism meets technology

Floating Environments, a project by Domus Academy Students Ecem Argin, Elicenur Uzkurt, Luca Micheli and Vatsal Shah (Image credit: Courtesy Domus Academy)

The academic offering is enhanced by the school’s education methodology, its visionary, future-oriented approach that results in a flexible teaching style where physical classes are mixed with virtual sessions and enhanced by workshops, labs, bootcamps, and masterclasses led by industry leaders. Set within a global context, the school’s international student body is regularly mentored by leading design brands, thanks to Domus Academy’s extensive network.

Decade of resilience, a project by Domus Academy students Yeonsu Lee, Himanshu Manuja, Shang Qi, Varun E S (Image credit: Courtesy Domus Academy)

Within the school, students are encouraged to collaborate with peers from other disciplines, emphasising from early on the importance of a work attitude based on cross-pollination and creative collaboration, while at the same time cementing a deep subject-specific knowledge. This set of skills is particularly important as graduates approach an ever-evolving job market as change-makers and agenda-setters, promoting a new kind of creative thinking to create new and innovative design solutions for our future needs.

‘Design education has a strong role in enhancing transformative change and fostering a mindset of progress,’ says Domus Academy Managing Director Giorgio Lospennato. ‘Given the current context, Domus Academy is fully committed to equip designers with an enriched array of skills and knowledge that enable them to redefine their roles within society and industry.’

domusacademy.com