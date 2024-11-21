A new Oxford Street pop-up celebrates IKEA's blue bags

Not many shopping bags have reached the popularity and ubiquity of IKEA’s blue Frakta bag. Meaning ‘to freight’ in Swedish, the Frakta bag’s durability, versatility, and high capacity have made it one of the most iconic and memorable products from the Swedish home furnishing brand. So much so that on the 28th of November, IKEA is opening a pop-up concept store on London’s Oxford Street called the ‘Hus of Frakta’.

At the 'Hus of Frakta', IKEA aims to celebrate the legacy of its blue bag, elevating it from a simple shopping accessory to a symbol of design ingenuity and cultural significance. The pop-up store promises an immersive experience, inviting visitors to explore the enduring appeal and versatility of the Frakta bag, which has been reimagined by designers like Zandra Rhodes and Marimekko.

The IKEA FRAKTA bag (Image credit: Courtesy of IKEA)

Strategically located at 216 Oxford Street, right next to IKEA's forthcoming multi-floor store set to open in spring 2025, the 'Hus of Frakta' underscores the brand's commitment to innovation and community engagement in the heart of London's West End. This temporary space not only serves as a prelude to the grand opening of the new store but also as a standalone tribute to a product that has seamlessly integrated into millions of households.

While specific details about the pop-up's offerings remain undisclosed, shoppers can anticipate a range of Frakta bags available for purchase, starting from just 75p. The store may also feature creative reinterpretations of the iconic bag, showcasing its adaptability and influence in contemporary culture.

The IKEA FRAKTA bag (Image credit: Courtesy of IKEA)

Open daily until March 2025, the 'Hus of Frakta' is an invitation to rediscover a familiar object through a new lens. Whether you're a long-time fan or a curious passerby, the pop-up provides an opportunity to engage with a piece of design history that continues to be relevant in today's fast-paced world.

Hus of Frakta is open daily until March 2025.

Find it at 216 Oxford Street, London,W1D 2JH

