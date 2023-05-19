Barkitecture: architect-designed dog kennels on show at Goodwoof

Goodwoof returns for the 2023 edition: presented over two days (20 and 21 May 2023) at The Kennels on the Goodwood Estate, the event includes Barkitecture, a competition challenging architects and designers to imagine innovative kennel designs and a fresh approach to architecture for dogs.

Barkitecture dog kennels set for auction

Bowowhaus by Sebastian Conran (Image credit: Courtesy Goodwood)

The theme for this year is ‘A Companion Piece – Dogs at Work’. Designers and architects were invited to create a single or double occupancy kennel design that ‘considers the important role dogs play in our lives and how much they contribute to our wellbeing, whilst re-examining the spaces we create for them in our homes and workplaces’.

The kennels are judged by a panel led by British designer and Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud, and each design will then be auctioned on 21 May by Bonhams to raise funds for Goodwoof’s official charity partner, Pets As Therapy.

Wig Wag by Hall + Bednarczyk architects (Image credit: Courtesy Goodwood)

2023 participants to the Barkitecture competition include Foster & Partners, Hopkins Architects, Jony Ive and Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners among others. The designers considered the role of pets as companions, working on concepts that allow dogs and humans to cohabit in domestic and work spaces.

‘Barkitecture is an architecture competition in pursuit of one thing: the finest, most innovative 21st-century ideas for kennels,’ comments McCloud. I’m looking forward to seeing how our entrants explore the relationship between our canine friends and their physical environment, as well as kennel technology, animal welfare and sustainability.’

Goodwoof takes place on 20 and 21 May 2023

The Kennels, Kennel Hill, Goodwood, Chichester

goodwood.com/goodwoof