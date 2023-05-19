Barkitecture: architect-designed dog kennels on show at Goodwoof
Barkitecture at Goodwoof (20 – 21 May 2023) celebrates imaginative architecture for dogs by Foster + Partners, Sebastian Conran, Jony Ive and more
Goodwoof returns for the 2023 edition: presented over two days (20 and 21 May 2023) at The Kennels on the Goodwood Estate, the event includes Barkitecture, a competition challenging architects and designers to imagine innovative kennel designs and a fresh approach to architecture for dogs.
Barkitecture dog kennels set for auction
The theme for this year is ‘A Companion Piece – Dogs at Work’. Designers and architects were invited to create a single or double occupancy kennel design that ‘considers the important role dogs play in our lives and how much they contribute to our wellbeing, whilst re-examining the spaces we create for them in our homes and workplaces’.
The kennels are judged by a panel led by British designer and Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud, and each design will then be auctioned on 21 May by Bonhams to raise funds for Goodwoof’s official charity partner, Pets As Therapy.
2023 participants to the Barkitecture competition include Foster & Partners, Hopkins Architects, Jony Ive and Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners among others. The designers considered the role of pets as companions, working on concepts that allow dogs and humans to cohabit in domestic and work spaces.
‘Barkitecture is an architecture competition in pursuit of one thing: the finest, most innovative 21st-century ideas for kennels,’ comments McCloud. I’m looking forward to seeing how our entrants explore the relationship between our canine friends and their physical environment, as well as kennel technology, animal welfare and sustainability.’
Goodwoof takes place on 20 and 21 May 2023
The Kennels, Kennel Hill, Goodwood, Chichester
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
King Charles presents emerging label Labrum with royal fashion award
Yesterday evening (18 May 2023), King Charles awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Labrum, a London-based label helmed by Sierra Leone-born designer Foday Dumbuya
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Amanzoe in Greece is a temple to luxury
Designed by the late American architect Ed Tuttle, Amanzoe, the renowned resort's Greek outpost, is a heavenly hilltop retreat in the Peloponnese
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Help save the Church of The Three Crosses by Alvar Aalto in Imatra, Finland
The Church of The Three Crosses in Imatra, one of master modernist Alvar Aalto's works, is in danger; Tiina Laakkonen has set up a fundraiser to help save it
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published