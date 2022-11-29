Jeppe Hein and Ruinart bubble with surprises for Art Basel Miami Beach 2022

In partnership with Ruinart (opens in new tab)

Vintage champagne, sunshine and art are a heady and mouthwatering combination. Look forward to all three at Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 as Ruinart and Jeppe Hein present a limited-edition Jeroboam of Ruinart Rosé in a special wooden box by the Danish artist, and offer experiential art and mindful escape at The Ruinart Beach Art Lounge.

Ruinart Rosé Jeroboam limited edition by Jeppe Hein

Jeppe Hein working on the box for the limited edition (Image credit: Jan Strempel Photography)

The limited edition joins Hein’s installation Right Here, Right Now, the 2022 commission in Ruinart’s Carte Blanche series, for the culmination of its world tour – and is infused with the same themes of sensory discovery and surprise.

The Carte Blanche commission inspired Hein to explore the history and know-how of the house through his art. As part of his artistic reinterpretation of Maison Ruinart, he transformed the wooden box containing a Jeroboam of Ruinart rosé into a work of art, examining the different dimensions of champagne, and nodding to Right Here, Right Now at every turn.

Hein used chalk to whiten the wood (Image credit: Jan Strempel Photography)

The installation, which sees Hein re-assess the simple things – a grape, a piece of wet chalk, and the specific aroma that lingers over the Champagne region’s vineyards – is a playful, participatory immersion in Maison Ruinart’s world. It spans guided meditation, mirrored speech bubbles bearing motivational maxims, and the chance for visitors to express their emotional state through drawing with chalk inside bubble-like circles.

Detail of the limited edition (Image credit: MH Studio)

The artist used chalk again – taken from the walls of Ruinart’s chalk pits in Reims – to whiten the Jeroboam’s wooden box, giving it a ceruse-like appearance. In place of the usual Ruinart label, meanwhile, the bottle bears a rosé-coloured mirror label, with no writing, echoing the bubbles from the installation. Once it has served its purpose, the box becomes the base for a rose-coloured mirror sculpture, evoking both the colour and sparkling bubbles of the champagne.

Be Right Here, Right Now at The Ruinart Beach Art Lounge

Detail of Right Here, Right Now, 2022, by Jeppe Hein for Ruinart (Image credit: Jan Strempel Photography)

Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 is a last opportunity to experience Right Here, Right Now. The installation will form part of The Ruinart Beach Art Lounge, situated on the South Beach beachfront between 21st and 22nd Streets.

The lounge is intended as both an experiential art piece and a mindful escape during Art Basel Miami Beach. Guests are welcomed to embrace moments of calm and to be ‘right here, right now’ through a series of meditative sound baths and interactive art experiences hosted by Hein himself.

Detail of Right Here, Right Now, 2022, by Jeppe Hein for Ruinart (Image credit: Jan Strempel Photography)

Inspired by the Miami beachfront setting, the ‘Breathe with Me and the Waves’ guided meditations encourage participants to paint their own breath in wave-like brushstrokes. The guided experience will provide visitors with a new way to connect with art by encouraging them to pause and live in the moment, simultaneously recharging from the endless stimulation experienced during the art fair.

The Ruinart Beach Art Lounge will be open to the public and available to all on a first come, first served basis. The ‘Breathe with Me and the Waves’ guided meditations with Hein are available to reserve (opens in new tab). ‘I wanted to give the audience an eye-opening experience using artistic tools,’ says Hein. ‘To make them see, smell, hear, taste and feel the essence of both Ruinart and their own lives.’

The Ruinart Rosé Jeroboam limited edition by Jeppe Hein comprises 25 signed and numbered copies, priced €3,500 each.

ruinart.com (opens in new tab)