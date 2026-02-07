Sussy Cazalet’s sun-drenched tapestries blur the boundaries between art, design and architecture
At Tristan Hoare Gallery in London, artist Sussy Cazalet's handwoven tapestries are inspired by mid-century design
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
Daily Digest
Sign up for global news and reviews, a Wallpaper* take on architecture, design, art & culture, fashion & beauty, travel, tech, watches & jewellery and more.
Monthly, coming soon
The Rundown
A design-minded take on the world of style from Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss, from global runway shows to insider news and emerging trends.
Monthly, coming soon
The Design File
A closer look at the people and places shaping design, from inspiring interiors to exceptional products, in an expert edit by Wallpaper* global design director Hugo Macdonald.
Artist Sussy Cazalet has followed an eclectic path. A background studying printed textiles and interior architecture at New York’s Parson School of Design led to a career in theatre design, before Cazalet began to create her own handwoven works.
A love of mid-century modernist design lies at the heart of her artistic practice, with her travels across India, Africa and the Middle East inspiring her textile works. In 2023, Cazelet unveiled nine woven silk-and-wool tapestries at London’s Tristan Hoare Gallery, the culmination of a close, collaborative project with weavers around the world.
Cazalet is building on these foundations with her second show at the gallery, Ascendance, here translating watercolour studies into fourteen handwoven tapestries. The results are bold and contemporary, juxtaposing instinct with studied form to create hypnotic works.
Despite the modern feel, Cazalet draws on traditional methodologies. She begins with watercolour on paper, which become richly layered and tangible tapestries created using flat-loom weaving and organic dyes. By painting in fibre, Cazelet imbues each piece with a raw edge, calling on cyclical symbols, such as the sun and moon, for an abstract and geometric celebration of materials. Works, displayed alongside watercolour studies and vintage furniture chosen by Cazalet, become immersive mediations on form.
Ascendance is at Tristan Hoare Gallery from 6 February - 20 March
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is a writer and editor with over 20 years of experience in journalism, spanning national newspapers and independent magazines. Currently Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles for print and digital, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury since joining in 2019.