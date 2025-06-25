NLÉ transforms historic Zaria Court into a dynamic community hub – the first of its kind in Rwanda
Architects NLÉ complete Zaria Court, the adaptive reuse of a modernist building in Kigali, Rwanda, into the first mixed-use project of its kind in the country
Zaria Court, the adaptive reuse of a modernist building in Kigali, Rwanda, has just been unveiled, to a design by NLÉ, the studio founded by Kunlé Adeyemi (also behind the Floating Music Hub in Cape Verde) and now co-led by him and design partner Berend Strijland. The team worked with Masai Ujiri – president of basketball team the Toronto Raptors and founder of non-profit Giants of Africa – to redesign the existing structure into a hub to serve the country's younger generations, as a new centre for sports, hospitality, community, and culture.
The transformation of modernist Zaria Court in Rwanda
Zaria Court has had a special place in the country's history. The 20th-century structure was originally built as government housing, but became the base for the United Nations' temporary headquarters in Rwanda during the country's 1994 Genocide, serving as a refuge. It also doubled as the Rwandan Health Authorities’ office during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In transforming this structure, which is known and established in Kigali, to prepare it for its new chapter, NLÉ was committed to not only revitalising the old building's bones but also to creating valuable space for the local community to thrive.
Adeyemi says: 'What excited me about Zaria Court was the opportunity to transform a historic site into a vibrant catalyst within Rwanda’s emerging sports ecosystem. And through a development partnership, we demonstrate how architecture could positively impact communities and provide a replicable model of innovative infrastructure – empowering African youth and accelerating sustainable urban development across the continent.'
The generous project has been redesigned to launch a range of new facilities within its folds. There is a multifunctional court and event space for sports, music, fashion, entertainment, and cultural programming; an 80-room hotel; indoor facilities such as a gym, co-working spaces, conference room, meeting areas, with a swimming pool and a rooftop bar; five-aside soccer pitches, and an outdoor calisthenics training area; and a children’s play area featuring lush native landscaping and open green zones that encourage safe play and informal social interaction for all ages.
Aiming to support young talent and Rwanda's creative spirit, a special landscape of stacked shipping containers on site is set to serve as a modular – and affordable – retail park, which will become home to Kigali’s emerging designers, food vendors, and local entrepreneurs.
Zaria Court becomes operational in June 2025, with an official opening taking place in July 2025
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
