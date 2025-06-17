A colourful outdoor bar, inspired by an unbuilt Louis Kahn design, is coming to Philadelphia this summer
Frankie's Summer Club, a vibrant pop-up café, marks a new chapter for the former University of the Arts campus.
In what was once the courtyard at Philadelphia's University of the Arts (UArts), squiggly yellow tables snake through trees. These playful, communal furnishings will be welcoming guests starting this weekend as part of a new pop-up bar called Frankie’s Summer Club.
Take a seat at Frankie's Summer Club
The project was realised by Philadelphia-based design and development firm Scout, which was brought on to rethink the building, a Victorian gem designed by Frank Furness that served as a dormitory, after the university closed its doors in 2024.
Working in tandem with Interface Studio Architects (ISA), Scout wanted to breath new life into the site, a first step in a greater redevelopment project of the disused building into a hub of ‘creativity, commerce and community.’
The design had inspiration gold to work with: in 1965, legendary Philadelphia-based architect Louis Kahn submitted a radical proposal to expand UArts, but the plan – an exuberant amalgam of rectilinear volumes – never came to fruition. At Frankie's though, Kahn's never-built design gets its due.
The pop-up bar's central feature is a bright-yellow food and beverage pavilion with canted edges and a towering stack that references Kahn's unrealised design. From here, visitors can grab a glass of natural wine, soft serve ice cream or order a small meal, courtesy chef Michael Ferreri, a local chef known for a minimal take on Sicilian cuisine.
‘Frankie’s symbolises a legacy of inspiration and connections on this site – from the original architect Frank Furness to Louis Kahn, to the generations of students that passed through the courtyard,’ says Lindsey Scannapieco, managing partner at Scout.
‘[The pop-up] is an invitation to reconnect with this historic space, to celebrate Philly’s creative energy, and to get a glimpse of what’s coming next as we begin a new chapter in these remarkable buildings.’
Frankie's Summer Club opens on Friday 20 June and is located at 355 South 15th Street, Philadelphia PA 19102
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
