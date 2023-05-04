Saint Laurent launches first fine jewellery collection

The first Saint Laurent fine jewellery collection sees the house look to its heritage, intertwining references from couture throughout an extensive series of bracelets, cuffs, necklaces and earrings.

Saint Laurent Fine Jewellery

(Image credit: Saint Laurent)

Creative director Anthony Vaccarello crafts bold silhouettes in gold and diamonds for pieces that cut exacting forms. Chain bracelets of thickly drawn golden links are a chunky foil for bangles of elegant sculptural loops of gold, while slender necklaces and long earrings imbue precious materials with a flirty fluidity. Elsewhere, clean geometric shapes bring a bold freshness to bracelets and necklaces that juxtapose an array of textures and hues in a precious play.

(Image credit: Saint Laurent)

(Image credit: Saint Laurent)

Familiar motifs such as the house’s Cassandre (a vertical ‘YSL’ logo) and Maillon (oversized links) symbols are rethought when drawn in new materials, infusing the familiar with the functional in a very modern collection of adornments.

Saint Laurent Fine Jewelry will be available at select flagship stores worldwide

ysl.com (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Saint Laurent)

(Image credit: Saint Laurent)

(Image credit: Saint Laurent)