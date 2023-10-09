Fope jewellery and the whisper of quiet luxury
Italian jewellery innovator Fope makes clever, clasp-less bracelets that whisper quality and expert goldsmithery
A golden whisper. Not a blinging shout. Fope jewellery design is driven by the quiet luxury aesthetic, a minimalist approach to goldsmithery that focuses on quality, investment and mindful acquisition. Elevation and elegance through simplicity.
Fope is best known for its innovative Flex’it system; its flexible 18ct gold jewellery bracelets roll onto the wrist without the need for a clasp or fastening. Deceptively effortless, Flex’it is the result of the company’s experience as a former wristwatch band manufacturer and extended technological experimentation and innovation with its own ‘Novecento’ mesh.
The new system is engineered via a unique combination of robotic nu-craft and traditional Italian goldsmithing expertise. Dozens of tiny gold springs are masterfully placed between each link of a gold chain and render it fully flexible. The Flex’it system is a groundbreaking construct of wearable, quiet luxury and innovative beauty.
Based in Vicenza, in the north-east of Italy since 1929, Fope still makes every piece of its jewellery in-house, fulfilling the founders’ vision, as expressed in its name, standing for ‘Factory of Jewellery Precious Export’.
Fope’s state-of-the-art technical innovation also extends to necklaces: the ‘Solo’ Flex’it necklaces are detailed with a rondel set with a central diamond as a clasp, the ‘o’ of the Fope logo, hiding a secret button that activates the opening mechanism.
Fope necklaces, designed to be worn freely and layered, are also rendered as chokers in a new shorter length, while standard length versions maintain a perfectly round shape that sits beautifully on the skin, thanks to the Flex’it gold mesh. ‘Solo’ necklaces and matching Flex’it bracelets are available with or without additional diamond pavé-set rondels for additional sparkle.
Fope is available in over 50 countries worldwide.
