Bucherer Exclusives unveils two kinetic art sculptures

Two new kinetic sculptures showcase the boundary-pushing expertise of Bucherer Exclusives, the innovations lab of historic watches and jewellery retailer and house, Bucherer.

Founded in 1888, Bucherer has partnered with some of the most noted watchmakers, such as Tudor, H. Moser & Cie and Girrard-Perregaux, for its special editions. At the creative centre of its range are also its own fine jewellery collections and signature watch brand, with all pieces individually crafted and designed in house.

Bucherer Exclusives is a space where expert makers shape the future, combining peerless craftsmanship with a pursuit of the extraordinary, and trailblazing partnerships. The resulting creations are limited-edition pieces that are sought after by collectors.

Among the latest to be revealed are two retro-futuristic kinetic sculptures designed with the Swiss clockmakers at L’Epée 1839.

Bucherer Exclusives L’Epée 1839

The Bucherer Exclusive L’Epée Time Fast Forward takes the form of a racing car, created using a uniquely forged carbon fibre developed specially for Bucherer.

Blending classic, romantic, single-seat automotive design from the 1950s with state-of-the-art horological excellence to sleek and stylish effect, the exclusive edition’s bonnet houses an engine consisting of a graduated clock movement with an eight-day power reserve. When the car is pulled backwards, its mechanical motor is wound up like that of a toy.

The Bucherer Exclusive L’Epée Time Machine sees the collaborators at their most innovative and audacious. A mechanical sculpture inspired by the sci-fi genre, the design merges a Back to the Future aesthetic with the subtleties and intricacies of fine watchmaking.

The sculpture’s time capsule, glass tube, display and mechanical movement are set in rotation to create a handsome, kinetic showcase of the entire movement and its eight-day power reserve. Two black metal cylinders at the capsule’s interior are used to indicate the time, while elegantly formed wheels at either end of the capsule are used to set the time and wind the barrel.

The Bucherer Exclusive L’Epée Time Fast Forward and the Bucherer Exclusive L’Epée Time Machine (limited to 20 pieces worldwide) are available now, exclusively in selected Bucherer stores and online at Bucherer.

