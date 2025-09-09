The art of packing well is no small feat – American heritage brand Samsonite has been refining the skill for over a century. Since 1910, its designs have aimed to streamline the travel experience through function-forward silhouettes with cult-status potential, from the 1940s tapered Streamlite suitcase to the pioneering 1970s Silhouette, one of the first wheeled frames.

Now, the brand’s legacy evolves with Paralux, a completely new collection engineered around intuitive organisation. ‘We’re proud to deliver a system that not only meets today’s travel demands but also honours our responsibility to the planet we all share,’ says Kyle Gendreau, CEO of Samsonite Group.

Samsonite introduces Paralux

Image 1 of 4 Carry-on in Olive (Image credit: Courtesy of Samsonite) Medium in Black (Image credit: Courtesy of Samsonite) Medium in Midnight Blue (Image credit: Courtesy of Samsonite) Large in White (Image credit: Courtesy of Samsonite)

Visually, Paralux delivers an elegant frame, flanked by ribbed panels, that sits atop four noise-reducing suspension wheels. Its most compelling innovation is a dual-access system: allowing travellers to open the case traditionally, or via a discreet front panel for quick access during transit. The Paralux Spinner is offered in three sizes (cabin, medium, and large) and comes in a palette of monochromatic shades, including olive, midnight navy, pure white, and classic black.

Inside, functionality is elevated to a near modular level: removable packing cubes (in variable sizes), a laptop compartment, multiple internal pockets, and both fixed and floating divider pads – the latter with a dedicated wet pocket. A built-in AirTag holder underscores the collection’s responsiveness to contemporary needs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Samsonite) (Image credit: Courtesy of Samsonite) (Image credit: Courtesy of Samsonite)

Sustainability is embedded in the structure: exterior shells are crafted from at least 50 per cent post-consumer recycled polypropylene; aluminium trolley tubes are fully recycled; and every fabric element (from zip tape to lining) uses recycled PET. The wheels and pull handle are engineered for easy repairability, in a bid to extend the product’s life cycle.

Prices for the Paralux Spinner range from £249-289 and are now available at Samsonite.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Samsonite)