The art of packing well is no small feat – American heritage brand Samsonite has been refining the skill for over a century. Since 1910, its designs have aimed to streamline the travel experience through function-forward silhouettes with cult-status potential, from the 1940s tapered Streamlite suitcase to the pioneering 1970s Silhouette, one of the first wheeled frames.
Now, the brand’s legacy evolves with Paralux, a completely new collection engineered around intuitive organisation. ‘We’re proud to deliver a system that not only meets today’s travel demands but also honours our responsibility to the planet we all share,’ says Kyle Gendreau, CEO of Samsonite Group.
Visually, Paralux delivers an elegant frame, flanked by ribbed panels, that sits atop four noise-reducing suspension wheels. Its most compelling innovation is a dual-access system: allowing travellers to open the case traditionally, or via a discreet front panel for quick access during transit. The Paralux Spinner is offered in three sizes (cabin, medium, and large) and comes in a palette of monochromatic shades, including olive, midnight navy, pure white, and classic black.
Inside, functionality is elevated to a near modular level: removable packing cubes (in variable sizes), a laptop compartment, multiple internal pockets, and both fixed and floating divider pads – the latter with a dedicated wet pocket. A built-in AirTag holder underscores the collection’s responsiveness to contemporary needs.
Sustainability is embedded in the structure: exterior shells are crafted from at least 50 per cent post-consumer recycled polypropylene; aluminium trolley tubes are fully recycled; and every fabric element (from zip tape to lining) uses recycled PET. The wheels and pull handle are engineered for easy repairability, in a bid to extend the product’s life cycle.
Prices for the Paralux Spinner range from £249-289 and are now available at Samsonite.
