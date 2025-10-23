Infuriatingly, one of the things that still holds electrification back is the issue of charging. Given that EVs have been part of the transport mix for well over a decade, the relative paucity of public charging spots and the time needed to top up a battery still feel like major hang-ups for many hesitant would-be adopters.

BBM Hiro Streetfighter edition (Image credit: BBM)

But as charging gets faster, a lot of these objections melt away. Ultra-fast charging is now approaching conventional fuelling speeds and that’s certainly the case with BBM’s new Hiro electric motorcycle. Officially announced today, the Hiro has a fast-charge electrical system at its core; the headline figure is the ability to add 100km of range in nine minutes.

BBM Hiro Streetfighter edition (Image credit: BBM)

Alternatively, a quarter of an hour tops the onboard 13kWh battery up to 80 per cent capacity – the recommended maximum level for regular charging. That compact power pack is good for an urban range of over 220km (136 miles) on a single charge, with more than enough capability for longer touring rides. The Hiro is based on a modular platform and weighs around 200kg. The electric motor delivers the equivalent of 94hp and a top speed of 190 km/h (118 mph).

BBM Hiro Streetfighter edition (Image credit: BBM)

The Basque Country-based BBM worked in collaboration with Belgian EV company Saroléa to create the Hiro. Aside from the modular platform – which will be extended to different models in due course – the Hiro uses body panels crafted from bio-composites to create the different looks – ‘Streetfighter’, ‘Roadster’, etc – that transform the bike’s image.

BBM Hiro's modular underpinnings (Image credit: BBM)

The company was set up by French brothers Benoit and Guillaume Barras. ‘We didn't want to create just one motorcycle, but a platform to build multiple models,’ says Benoit Barras. ‘Our experience has taught us that every rider is looking for something special, and the Hiro is designed for this purpose.’

BBM Hiro Roadster edition (Image credit: BBM)

‘The key wasn’t to create something new but to balance what’s already here,’ Guillaume Barras adds. ‘Packed with all the latest tech, this motorcycle isn’t just about what’s possible, it’s about what’s rightfully expected.’

BBM Hiro Roadster edition (Image credit: BBM)

The Hiro is expected to be fully available in Summer 2026.

BBM Hiro, from €16,900 plus tax, BBM-motorcycles.com, @BBM.Motorcycles