A streamlined new concept cruise yacht creates a sleek boutique hotel that’s all at sea

Not a lot escaped the 1930s passion for streamlining. Emerging from the solid science of aerodynamics, streamlining at its most outrageous was another form of decoration, a way of making an inanimate object feel fast, futuristic and modern. That’s why the style was applied to domestic appliances, as well as cars, trains and other modes of transport, where cleaving the air cleanly made a lot more sense.

REI concept cruise yacht by Viken Group (Image credit: Viken Group)

This is the REI, a 196-metre concept for a ‘cruise yacht’, designed by the TKT-based Viken Group. Pitched at a small but fast-expanding sector, the premium cruise, REI takes the scale of a vast superyacht and splices it with the amenities of a boutique hotel. With space for 112 guests – who are looked after by a crew of 125 – REI’s accommodation is spread over ten decks, culminating in a rooftop winter garden and several pools.

REI concept cruise yacht by Viken Group (Image credit: Viken Group)

The concept is intended to showcase the kind of skills Viken Group can offer, not just in terms of naval architecture but right through to interior design and hospitality functions. Highlighting the skills of the Group’s three key brands, cruise ship specialists Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS), Italian yacht designers Hot Lab and naval architects Thalia Marine.

The bow of the REI concept cruise yacht (Image credit: Viken Group)

The Group has pooled its specialities, building on the model Viken helped develop for the Four Seasons hotel group with Four Seasons I, the first of four premium cruise yachts set to launch in January 2026.

‘REI is the perfect illustration of the combined offerings of the Viken Group, where we manage exterior styling, engineering, master planning and interior under one umbrella,’ says Fredrik Johansson, Co-Founder of the Viken Group and Executive Director of TDoS, ‘We can thereby help our clients in streamlining the process dramatically, controlling the investment, and optimising the outcome for both the guest and the operator.’

A tender dock is located at the stern of the REI (Image credit: Viken Group)

Unashamed inspired by the iconic forms of streamlining, especially the 1932 Streamlined Ocean Liner concept by proto-industrial designer Norman Bel Geddes, REI adds another layer of meaning drawn from more contemporary biomimetic design.

‘With her streamlined lines creating an understated yet striking impression on the water, REI’s exteriors draw their inspiration from nature: a protective and hard outer shell encasing a soft, cosy interior,’ says Martin Butler, Creative Director at TDoS, adding that ‘the purposeful exterior design, with its dynamic and progressive curves, nods towards a technical, industrial and automotive aesthetic.’ At the top of the ship are the duplex suites, the most sought-after accommodation, which include private gardens with pools and massage areas.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A detail of the multi-layered upper decks (Image credit: Viken Group)

Whilst REI is still very much a concept, the Viken Group’s representatives state that the design could accommodate practically any form of propulsion, whether hydrogen or electric or even sail. The proposal includes a 27m expedition vessel to shadow the main boat and provide easier access to smaller harbours for excursions and expeditions. The romance of exploration runs through the REI concept, right down to the wide-ranging suggested menus and on-board programmes and itineraries.

REI concept cruise yacht by Viken Group (Image credit: Viken Group)

VikenGroup.se, @Viken.Group

TillbergDesign.com, @TillbergDesignofSweden

HotLab.it, @Hot_Lab_yachtdesign

ThaliaMarine.com