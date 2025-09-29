After assembling an all-analogue kitchen cupboard’s worth of must-have tools we bring you the anti-technology version of the home office and everyday toolkit. For those who are unapologetic about still working with paper and doing their own maintenance, the following items are designed to endure.

Swiss Tool Spirit X Plus Ratchet

SwissTool X Plus Ratchet from Victorinox (Image credit: Victorinox)

Victorinox is best known for its evergreen Swiss Army knife, but those of a more practical bent would be best off getting hold of a Swiss Tool instead. The Spirit X Plus Ratchet model shown here has no less than 38 different functions, including tools to bend wire, open bottles and saw through metal.

Swiss Tool Spirit X Plus Ratchet, £279, Victorinox.com

Hoto 3.6V Screwdriver Tool Set

Hoto 3.6V Screwdriver Tool Set (Image credit: Hoto)

If you’re looking for a finely honed tool kit, Hoto’s award-winning screwdriver set will supply all your DIY requirements, whilst defying you not to return every last steel bit to its rightful place. A hammer and a measuring tape are also included.

Hoto 3.6V Screwdriver Tool Set, £69.99, HotoTools.com

Knipex Pliers

Knipex Pliers (Image credit: Knipex)

German brand Knipex makes professional grade tools for all manners of application. These chrome-plated compact combination pliers have a finely machined form and quality ensuring this multi-purpose tool will endure for generations.

Knipex Mini Combination Pliers, Knipex.com

Stanley Safety Knife

Stanley safety knife (Image credit: Stanley)

It’s a classic for a reason. Stanley’s ‘Safety Utility Knife’ has been the top choice for professionals, hobbyists and homeowners for over a hundred years. Although the name has been genericized, the originals are still amongst the best, with this spring-loaded model capable of hiding the blade in an instant.

Stanley Self-Retracting Safety Utility Knife, £11.20, StanleyTools.co.uk

Zenith 788 hole punch

Zenith 788 hole punch (Image credit: Balma, Capoduri & C.)

The Italian firm of Balma, Capoduri & C. has been making stationery for over a century, refining many of its products over decades. The family company’s Zenith 788 hole punch is a good example. Hardly an essential item in the digital age, the mechanical simplicity of this folded metal, enamel painted desktop classic should last for ever.

Zenith 788 hole punch, £35 from LabourandWait.co.uk, BalmaCapoduri.it

Zenith 520 Gold desk stapler

Zenith 520 Gold desk stapler (Image credit: Balma, Capoduri & C.)

Another enduring archetype from B,C & C, the Zenith 520 Gold desk stapler wouldn’t look out of place in a 30s Hollywood thriller. Featuring solid metal construction and gold-plated finishes on this particular example, the 520 has an enduringly straightforward mechanism.

Zenith 520 Gold desk stapler, £39.95 from GreenStat.co.uk, Balmacapoduri.it

Staedtler Mars 501 180 Rotary pencil sharpener

Staedtler Mars 501 180 Rotary pencil sharpener (Image credit: Staedtler)

Staedtler has been making millions of pencils in Nuremberg for nearly 200 years. To keep these traditional writing implements on point, the best solution is the company’s own desktop rotary pencil sharpener. A hand-cranked classic, it takes a variety of diameter pencils and is both practical and soothing to use.

Staedtler Mars 501 180 Rotary pencil sharpener, £37 from CultPens.com, Staedtler.com