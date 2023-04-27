Technogym Run: the only treadmill to train both cardio and power

In partnership with Technogym (opens in new tab)

The home gym used to be an annexed, subterranean, closed-off space. Hidden away in a basement, installed adjacent to a utility room or simply occupying a corner of vacant garage floor, its clunky, noisy, multiple pieces of equipment an eyesore, apparently designed for sweaty man caves and sadistic brutality only. This all changed when Technogym introduced its design-led equipment line and redefined the workout into a wellness concept.

Today Technogym features a complete ecosystem made of equipment, apps and on-demand workout content to allow people to connect with their personalised training experience anytime and anywhere: at home, at the gym and on-the-go.

When it comes to home, Technogym’s design and innovation spearheaded the idea of the home gym environment as part of a lifestyle based on regular physical activity, a balanced diet and a positive attitude, bringing equipment from out-of-sight to front-and-centre of the luxury home. The gym was no longer a secondary space, but a primary one, designed, dedicated and integrated into the house’s living machine

Technogym Run treadmill: gym quality and technology at home

Now in 2023, a new product, Technogym Run, defies conventions of how home exercise equipment should perform and present once again, transforming a domestic space into a theatre of wellness, your house or apartment into the ultimate, all-conditions training environment.

How did the Technogym get here? By working on the premise that every runner dreams of training at any time of the year, regardless of the weather, enjoying favourite routes, following personal training programmes and running on a suitable and safe surface, day or night – and then replicating those experiences and conditions, responding to each preference, in as much detail as possible.

Embracing your every athletic movement with grace and elegance, Technogym Run is a frictionless, intuitive and highly personalised training experience that discloses a new vision of yourself, monitoring and tracking data to build a better, faster and fitter you.

Bespoke solutions and the acknowledgement of a wide range of requirements and levels are key. Technogym knows that some people run to keep fit, others to lose weight or to improve their sports performance. In a home occupied by, say, amateur runners, marathon competitors, triathletes and simple fitness enthusiasts, it can prove difficult to find a sufficient variety of training to suit the entire family, whilst also guaranteeing a quiet and socially stealthy, treadmill experience.

Drawing on Technogym’s expertise in developing and designing an ecosystem of connected, smart equipment, digital services, on-demand training experiences and apps, Technogym Run is the Italian manufacturer’s newest treadmill experience.

It offers the same level of quality and technology found in the best gyms, as well as an unprecedented variety of workouts: from running to ‘bootcamp’, the Technogym Run’s 27in Technogym Live console allows users to choose their preferred training experience from a wide range of programmes and modes (cardio, strength, or high-intensity). For the first time ever on a treadmill, you can train all parts of the body that are most important to running performance – legs, abdominals, and glutes. Employing the ‘push’ mode, users can adjust resistance to replicate pulling a sled with a load of up to 55kg (121lb), improving overall muscle tone, efficiency and stability.

From a library of on-demand video workouts that includes trainer-led sessions, and routines that follow specific objectives, as well as virtual immersive outdoor workouts that adapt to users’ speed and adjust the incline according to the chosen route, Technogym Live also offers endless entertainment options including Netflix, YouTube, TV channels, social media, and more.

In bootcamp mode, the console offers exercises and programmes to perform off-treadmill on the Technogym Bench. These home bootcamp sessions are high-intensity workouts that alternate running, resistance, and floor exercises, automatically adapting to users’ level for the most effective high-intensity session ever.

Developed and designed following Technogym's vast experience as Official Supplier of the last eight Olympic games, Technogym Run also offers the best running feeling underfoot, its specially developed slat-belt technology offering the same reactivity and elastic response as an athletic track. Technogym Run’s large running surface, suitable for longer strides and the ability to move freely for better performance, invites users to experience the ultimate Olympic running feeling, in their own homes.