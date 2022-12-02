Small footprint, big vision – the message behind Camper’s innovative A/W 2022 collection

In partnership with Camper (opens in new tab)

Vibrant, bold and unmistakably Camper – the Mallorcan footwear brand’s A/W 2022 collection is as unflinching with its use of colour as it is with its ethos. Pushing sustainability to the fore, each product in the range is aimed at becoming more circular and minimising environmental impact.

Alongside its eye-catching approach to design – which often references contemporary architecture for inspiration – Camper places innovation at the heart of its designs. Such is the case with its A/W 2022 collection, designed by Camper creative director Achilles Ion Gabriel, which melds innovative silhouettes with the company’s shoemaking expertise. The ‘Junction’ derby shoes, with removable rubber tips in blue, orange or yellow, are even a dip into the surreal.

Camper A/W 2022 ‘Junction’ shoe (Image credit: Courtesy of Camper)

The collection also pushes boundaries in terms of the making process. Durability and quality are achieved through the prioritising of natural, renewable materials, from traditional leather and cotton to innovative textiles made from sugarcane, wood, coffee and hemp. Each pair of shoes in the collection is made from materials and components that are traceable and certified, ensuring social and environmental responsibility.

This commitment has been spearheaded by Achilles Ion Gabriel since his appointment as creative head of CamperLab in 2019, and then Camper in 2020. The Finland-born designer, over the course of his tenure so far, has been striving to continue the company’s already well-defined eco-credentials.

Camper A/W 2022 (Image credit: Courtesy of Camper)

Camper measures the environmental impact of every shoe produced to reassess and refine the materials and components it employs. The brand is committed to the goals of the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, including a target of 30 per cent greenhouse gas emission reductions by 2030 and achieving total net-zero emissions by 2050. Already, all Camper stores in Spain and Germany are powered by green energy, the brand having upgraded the technology in the buildings to also significantly reduce energy usage.

The use of natural materials, meanwhile, has been a part of the Camper’s DNA since its origin. Its heritage dates back nearly 150 years, to when the Fluxà family started handcrafting shoes in Mallorca. In 1975, when Lorenzo Fluxá – the third generation of the dynasty – founded the Camper brand, only the best materials were to be used. Premium Leather Working Group-certified leather has long played a prominent role, alongside the newer materials, ensuring a reduced ecological impact.

Camper A/W 2022 ‘Thelma’ boot (Image credit: Courtesy of Camper)

The A/W 2022 Camper collection is indicative of the brand’s long-term sustainability goals. By 2050, the aim behind its slogan – ‘A Little Better, Never Perfect’ – may have been surpassed.