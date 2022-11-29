Inspired by Japanese craft, Ten c is making clothes to last forever

In partnership with Ten c (opens in new tab)

Italian label Ten c – which takes its name from an acronym of Danish fairy tale ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’ – is synonymous with technical innovation and craft, much of it rooted in a deep-founded appreciation for Japanese design (indeed, each piece comes with a number handwritten on the inner label, a trademark of Ten c, beside a red stamp which symbolises a certification of authentic, original craftmanship).

‘The original fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen tells of looking beyond what you are told to see and to value what is truly there,’ says Ten c in the manifesto which accompanies its clothing. ‘The ability to look beyond the fads and trends is a new interpretation of the original fairy tale.’

Ten c A/W 2022 (Image credit: Gareth Williams)

The brand’s various designs – imagined by creative director Alessandro Pungetti – riff on archetypal garments, from parka jackets and anoraks to cotton sweaters, knit jumpers and pieces inspired by the utilitarian proportions of workwear. As such, Ten c’s garments are designed to exist in their wearer’s wardrobes for years to come. ‘Ten c pieces asked to be loved for what they are,’ continues the manifesto, which places waste reduction at its centre (‘it comes from the bible of real environmentalists’, says the brand). ‘[They are] intended to last forever… to live and age with you. The incredible Japanese jersey will, with time, mould itself almost imperceptibly to you. [A] pair of jeans you just cannot throw away. They will become exclusively yours.’

Ten c A/W 2022 (Image credit: Gareth Williams)

The brand’s recently arrived A/W 2022 collection encapsulates these values, focusing on a central theme of ‘hybridisation’ for hard-working garments which are designed to be worn in the various situations that make up contemporary life (‘configured, complex and structured… designed to combine different world’, says Ten c of these hybrid garments). Much of this is down to the fabrications, long the bedrock of Ten c’s approach; here, it takes fabrics like polyester and nylon, which are typically hard to dye, and combines them with military-inspired elements and details. Outerwear – another longtime focus for Ten c – is also intrinsic to the collection, with down-filled puffers and sheepskin linings protecting the wearer from the elements.

Each season, the Ten c colour palette combines an array of neutral shades – often with the appearance of having been worn in or washed – with moments of vivid colour which come to define the collection. For A/W 2022, shades of purple, ‘Klein blue’, orange and rich brown provide the season’s distinct look, made possible by Ten c’s expertise in garment dyeing.

The A/W 2022 collection – which Ten c says, like its previous collections, moves beyond clothing to a ‘philosophy of living‘ – is available to buy on the brand’s website and in stores worldwide.

tenc.com (opens in new tab)

Ten c A/W 2022 (Image credit: Gareth Williams)

Ten c A/W 2022 (Image credit: Gareth Williams)