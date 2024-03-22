The Dalmore Luminary Series 2024 Edition is a collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects

In partnership with The Dalmore

For The Dalmore Luminary Series 2024 Edition – the second in a world-first partnership with the V&A Dundee that celebrates outstanding talents from the worlds of whisky making and architectural design to showcase rare and collectible releases – the big meadowland distillery embarked on a journey of craft and exploration, a close collaboration between flavour and form.

The project brings together Melodie Leung, associate director at Zaha Hadid Architects, and The Dalmore’s award-winning Luminary Master Whisky Maker Gregg Glass, with the support and expertise of Master Distiller Richard Paterson OBE. Together they have created a unique sculptural presentation case for the 49-year-old The Dalmore Luminary - The Rare - 2024 Edition, and, echoing its form, packaging for the 16-year-old The Dalmore Luminary - The Collectible - 2024 Edition.

The latter, known as ‘The Dalmore Luminary No.2 - 2024 Edition’, is a chance for epicureans to collect a one-of-a-kind expression from The Dalmore, and will be available from 2 April in a limited edition. The packaging’s design is inspired by the swirling sculpture of The Rare, while its copper colour nods to the precious whisky it holds, and light-catching details add dynamism.

The immersive creative process between the collaborators took in discussions around the interaction and flow of flavour notes, the sculptural shapes and glowing copper of the stills, and the powerful, Proustian evocation of roasted chestnuts. During the joint exploration, Leung also drew inspiration from the idea of nature channelled over time by The Dalmore whisky makers, and the concept of flavour notes combining into something new, dynamic and tangible.

The Dalmore Luminary No.2 - 2024 Edition, which will be available from 2 April (Image credit: Courtesy The Dalmore)

In turn, Glass was inspired by the childhood flavour experiences noted by Leung, which led him to some of the rarest casks within the Dalmore’s warehouses – The Dalmore Luminary No.2 - 2024 Edition is matured in American White Oak ex-Bourbon, and finished in Graham’s Tawny Port pipes and Apostoles Sherry Cask, featuring a small amount of exceptionally rare peated Dalmore spirit. This introduces a whisper of smoke, evocative of roasted chestnut, an atypical flavour note for the distillery.

Luminary Master Whisky Maker Gregg Glass with Melodie Leung, associate director at Zaha Hadid Architects at The Dalmore distillery (Image credit: Courtesy The Dalmore)

The collaboration allowed a convergence of flavour and form, to produce a holistic, multisensory experience of swirling complexity, texture, depth, and nuance. Two very special one-of-a-kind whiskies.

The creative and philanthropic partnership between The Dalmore and Leung was unveiled at the V&A Dundee on 21 March 2024. A global Sotheby’s auction of The Luminary - The Rare - 2024 Edition decanter and sculpture in May will benefit the museum’s education and community initiatives.

Leung and Glass (Image credit: Courtesy The Dalmore)

A continued celebration of the worlds of architectural design and whisky making, this latest iteration of the project brings to life the energy sparked between The Dalmore’s Luminaries.

The Luminary No.2 will be available from 2 April 2024, in a limited edition, priced £275 at select luxury and specialist retailers worldwide as well as global travel retail

