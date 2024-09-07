Designer India Mahdavi on her perfect restaurant experience

My first evening at Adrère Amellal, in the Egyptian oasis of Siwa, was an unforgettable experience. When I arrived in the pitch-black night, I was guided by gas lights and bonfires through the stars and the silence. We were led to the most beautiful setting of a rock formation creating a natural open-sky dining room with a spectacular view over a white mountain. It was a chilly evening, as it can be in the desert, and as we sat, I could feel the gentle warmth of the braseros under the tablecloth. The table-setting was sophisticated and simple at the same time. What came after was nothing less than magical. I felt I belonged to planet Earth. To the universe.

Founded by Dr Mounir Neamatalla, Adrère Amellal is an ecolodge built from kershef – a mixture of salt and mud – set in the most beautiful, remote landscape. It resembles a vernacular village at the foot of the white mountain of Adrère Amellal, facing the Sahara desert. All the vegetables are picked from surrounding organic gardens. The food is cooked in wooden ovens and served in earth pots glazed with honey and egg yolk, which was a technique used by the pharaohs. The cuisine is a modern take on ancient Egyptian food, reviving flavours with sycamore fruit, dates or minted basil, all of which are locally available. Every evening, dinner is served in a different location chosen according to moonlight with a ceiling of stars above. The grounds are lit by candles and bonfires, engaging all the senses and creating a moment of magic that remains forever.

To me, a good restaurant involves three types of comfort: visual, physical and emotional. Authenticity is important, as is local produce, good service, and anything that enhances the experience. Customers want to feel the care and love that is put into a restaurant. Sometimes, paying small attention to details can add up to create a suspended moment of happiness.