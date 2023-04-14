Wallpaper*STORE is back: shop now

WallpaperSTORE* is back. Our curatorial eye brings you the best design, lifestyle products and tech, all chosen by the Wallpaper* team of editors and tastemakers from the most exciting creatives and brands.

Wallpaper*STORE: the return

Wallpaper* is the global design authority, with a highly sophisticated and engaged audience across print, online and physical events. Since launching in 1996, we have consistently championed the best in design, from the most established brands to the most exciting new designers, and in so doing we have transformed the way people think about design, and established Wallpaper* as the world’s most respected source of design inspiration.

Originally launched in 2015, the Wallpaper*STORE was born to bring you a curated selection of the best design that money can buy. With the same carefully-selected shop window, this new iteration pays special attention to our readers’ journey, connecting them with global brands through a simple click.

Newly relaunched for 2023, the new edition of our retail offering features exclusive pieces by the likes of Zaha Hadid Design, Flos, Louis Poulsen, Cassina, Gucci and Acqua Di Parma, with many more to come.

‘In the digital age, as consumers move seamlessly between print and online, editorial and retail, it is only logical that we help our readers to complete the journey from inspiration to purchase as effortlessly as possible,’ says Wallpaper* editor in chief Sarah Douglas. ‘The Wallpaper*STORE has been conceived to fulfil this promise, connecting the world’s leading brands with Wallpaper*s readership, with a curated selection of products that can be purchased directly from participating brands via wallpaper.com/store.’

