Wallpaper*STORE is back: shop now

WallpaperSTORE* is back. Our curatorial eye brings you the best design, lifestyle products and tech, all chosen by the Wallpaper* team of editors and tastemakers from the most exciting creatives and brands.
Wallpaper*STORE: the return
Wallpaper* is the global design authority, with a highly sophisticated and engaged audience across print, online and physical events. Since launching in 1996, we have consistently championed the best in design, from the most established brands to the most exciting new designers, and in so doing we have transformed the way people think about design, and established Wallpaper* as the world’s most respected source of design inspiration.
Originally launched in 2015, the Wallpaper*STORE was born to bring you a curated selection of the best design that money can buy. With the same carefully-selected shop window, this new iteration pays special attention to our readers’ journey, connecting them with global brands through a simple click.
Newly relaunched for 2023, the new edition of our retail offering features exclusive pieces by the likes of Zaha Hadid Design, Flos, Louis Poulsen, Cassina, Gucci and Acqua Di Parma, with many more to come.
‘In the digital age, as consumers move seamlessly between print and online, editorial and retail, it is only logical that we help our readers to complete the journey from inspiration to purchase as effortlessly as possible,’ says Wallpaper* editor in chief Sarah Douglas. ‘The Wallpaper*STORE has been conceived to fulfil this promise, connecting the world’s leading brands with Wallpaper*s readership, with a curated selection of products that can be purchased directly from participating brands via wallpaper.com/store.’
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
