Victorinox and La Marzocco’s new multifunctional barista tool turns coffee into a craft
Italian coffee meets Swiss engineering as Victorinox and La Marzocco partner on the Barista Tool designed to assist coffee making for professional or home baristas
Pioneering the original Swiss Army Knife in 1884, Victorinox is known to create practical tools that offer a solution for most predicaments, whether you need tweezers, a pen knife or even a toothpick.
Now, the innovative brand has partnered with La Marzocco, the esteemed Italian manufacturer of high-end coffee machines (including an espresso machine with Rimowa). This can only mean one thing: expect a precise multifunctional tool crafted to elevate your daily coffee ritual.
The Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool
The Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool is made exclusively for use with La Marzocco machines, for professional baristas, or for at-home coffee aficionados. Throughout La Marzocco’s 90-year history, design has been a way to express Italian coffee culture with precision, just as Victorinox channels Swiss engineering into handy, functional tools.
As with traditional Swiss army knives, the tool includes blades in various sizes, screwdrivers, a corkscrew, a can opener, tweezers and a toothpick, among other ‘essentials’. It also features specialty barista additions, including a wire stripper, a reamer, a nozzle remover and a coffee spatula, wire cutters and crimpers.
‘This collaboration is a tribute to the art of coffee and the spirit of expertise,’ says Veronika Elsener, chief marketing officer at Victorinox. ‘Working with La Marzocco has allowed us to merge two worlds – Swiss engineering and Italian coffee culture – into this one-of-a-kind creation.’
It is designed to accommodate most La Marzocco machine functions, from tightening steam wands to measuring coffee grounds. This unification of both established brands treats coffee as a craft.
‘This project reflects the essence of what we stand for at La Marzocco: a deep respect for tradition and a drive to innovate,’ adds Andrea Cobianchi, brand manager at La Marzocco. ‘Collaborating with Victorinox has been a celebration of shared values and mutual admiration. The Barista Tool is more than a product – it’s a symbol of our passion for coffee and craftsmanship.’
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
