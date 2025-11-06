Pioneering the original Swiss Army Knife in 1884, Victorinox is known to create practical tools that offer a solution for most predicaments, whether you need tweezers, a pen knife or even a toothpick.

Now, the innovative brand has partnered with La Marzocco, the esteemed Italian manufacturer of high-end coffee machines (including an espresso machine with Rimowa). This can only mean one thing: expect a precise multifunctional tool crafted to elevate your daily coffee ritual.

The Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool

Victorinox Victorinox X La Marzocco Barista Tool £139 at victorinox.com

The Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool is made exclusively for use with La Marzocco machines, for professional baristas, or for at-home coffee aficionados. Throughout La Marzocco’s 90-year history, design has been a way to express Italian coffee culture with precision, just as Victorinox channels Swiss engineering into handy, functional tools.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Victorinox and La Marzocco)

As with traditional Swiss army knives, the tool includes blades in various sizes, screwdrivers, a corkscrew, a can opener, tweezers and a toothpick, among other ‘essentials’. It also features specialty barista additions, including a wire stripper, a reamer, a nozzle remover and a coffee spatula, wire cutters and crimpers.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Victorinox and La Marzocco)

‘This collaboration is a tribute to the art of coffee and the spirit of expertise,’ says Veronika Elsener, chief marketing officer at Victorinox. ‘Working with La Marzocco has allowed us to merge two worlds – Swiss engineering and Italian coffee culture – into this one-of-a-kind creation.’

It is designed to accommodate most La Marzocco machine functions, from tightening steam wands to measuring coffee grounds. This unification of both established brands treats coffee as a craft.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Victorinox and La Marzocco)

‘This project reflects the essence of what we stand for at La Marzocco: a deep respect for tradition and a drive to innovate,’ adds Andrea Cobianchi, brand manager at La Marzocco. ‘Collaborating with Victorinox has been a celebration of shared values and mutual admiration. The Barista Tool is more than a product – it’s a symbol of our passion for coffee and craftsmanship.’