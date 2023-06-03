Svenskt Tenn gets a summer makeover courtesy of Margherita Missoni
At Svenskt Tenn, Margherita Missoni curates 'A postcard from Italy,' a summer takeover of the Stockholm gallery (until 27 August 2023), as well as special edition pieces
Svenskt Tenn have unveiled a summer takeover of their Stockholm Gallery, handing over the space to Margherita Maccapani Missoni who created a colourful summer pop up. 'A postcard from Italy' (on view until 27 August 2023) is an imaginary garden within the gallery, where a series of picnic settings mix Missoni's 'italianness' and Josef Frank's classics.
'I've been an avid Svenskt Tenn customer for a long time and enjoy decorating my home with Josef Frank's furniture and patterns,' says Maccapani Missoni. 'My aim is to create a lesser seen version of the Svenskt Tenn universe, by incorporating the characteristic Italian philosophy of being outside in conviviality.
'A postcard from Italy' at Svenskt Tenn
The shoppable exhibition features a series of informal table settings referencing the picnic theme with combinations of iconic Josef Frank patterns including Italian Dinner, Catleya, Stripes, Posions, and Vegetable Tree across table linen, upholstered furniture, and parasols (which have been custom-made for the occasion).
Maccapani Missoni has also collaborated with the Swedish brand on a series of special edition products featuring Josef Frank motifs such as heart-shaped pillows, postcard-like trays and wallpaper as well as porcelain pieces made in Italy for Svenskt Tenn. A further curated selection of objects and tableware from small Italian artisans was put together by Maccapani Missoni as part of the installation, and will be available from the gallery.
'I've found many affinities with Svenskt Tenn founder Estrid Ericson,' says Maccapani Missoni, whose exhibition is a tribute to the woman behind the brand and her creativity. 'To me, she was an avantgarde woman and inspiring entrepreneur who early on thought outside the box and did things in her own way, with high integrity.'
Postcard from Italy is on view until 27 August 2023
Svenskt Tenn
Strandvägen 5
Stockholm
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
