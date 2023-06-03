Svenskt Tenn gets a summer makeover courtesy of Margherita Missoni

Svenskt Tenn have unveiled a summer takeover of their Stockholm Gallery, handing over the space to Margherita Maccapani Missoni who created a colourful summer pop up. 'A postcard from Italy' (on view until 27 August 2023) is an imaginary garden within the gallery, where a series of picnic settings mix Missoni's 'italianness' and Josef Frank's classics.

'I've been an avid Svenskt Tenn customer for a long time and enjoy decorating my home with Josef Frank's furniture and patterns,' says Maccapani Missoni. 'My aim is to create a lesser seen version of the Svenskt Tenn universe, by incorporating the characteristic Italian philosophy of being outside in conviviality.

(Image credit: Courtesy Svenskt Tenn)

'A postcard from Italy' at Svenskt Tenn

The shoppable exhibition features a series of informal table settings referencing the picnic theme with combinations of iconic Josef Frank patterns including Italian Dinner, Catleya, Stripes, Posions, and Vegetable Tree across table linen, upholstered furniture, and parasols (which have been custom-made for the occasion).

Maccapani Missoni has also collaborated with the Swedish brand on a series of special edition products featuring Josef Frank motifs such as heart-shaped pillows, postcard-like trays and wallpaper as well as porcelain pieces made in Italy for Svenskt Tenn. A further curated selection of objects and tableware from small Italian artisans was put together by Maccapani Missoni as part of the installation, and will be available from the gallery.

'I've found many affinities with Svenskt Tenn founder Estrid Ericson,' says Maccapani Missoni, whose exhibition is a tribute to the woman behind the brand and her creativity. 'To me, she was an avantgarde woman and inspiring entrepreneur who early on thought outside the box and did things in her own way, with high integrity.'

Postcard from Italy is on view until 27 August 2023

Svenskt Tenn

Strandvägen 5

Stockholm

svenskttenn.com