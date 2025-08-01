Inside the Kyiv sex shop that doubles as an inclusive education space
Ukrainian designer Nastia Mirzoyan has designed the minimal and restrained interiors for a Kyiv-based sex shop and education space
Ukrainian designer Nastia Mirzoyan has designed the interiors for a Kyiv-based sex shop and education space. Dubbed Njoy, the shop is nestled in the heart of the city, a few steps from Sofia Square, behind an unassuming facade.
The space, its creator explains, 'is oriented towards supporting open conversations about sexuality, relationships, and self-discovery.' Importantly, a crucial role is played by an in-house book collection curated by the founders, adding an educational dimension to the retail offering.
Njoy, Kyiv: a sex shop and education space
The interiors themselves are minimal, far from the visual cacophony that often dominates such retail spaces, as Mirzoyan working in collaboration with Olena Kruglova favoured a pared-back, sophisticated language in her design.
The shop's walls are left bare, with furnishings following a restrained palette that is both intriguing and unobtrusive. A soothing tone of grey on walls and floors is enriched by the powder-blue shelving (usually populated by the shop's eclectic offering), and a bright red desk.
Using the display structures, the designer created a central arena where the products can become the focus, with the idea of using the space's focal point for events and gatherings.
'The spatial solution is based on the desire to eliminate associations with traditional shops. The architectural language of the interior is deliberate – it avoids archetypes that might cause tension or discomfort. Instead, it leans towards a feeling of playfulness, lightness, and gradual immersion,' says Mirzoyan. 'The space is built as a neutral environment with simple lines, yet at the same time colorful, with light background shades on the shelves and bright colors at the reception and bar areas.'
In a mission to make the space inviting and accessible, she added design elements such as soft seating by Ukrainian artist Serhii Drofa, and bespoke lighting to contribute to the interiors' warmth by dark.
'Overall, the interior is perceived as light and somewhat playful, creating a subtle atmosphere of fun and friendliness,' continues Mirzoyan. 'This is a conscious choice, since in addition to intimate education, toys are also sold here, and this “playfulness” highlights this unexpected aspect of the space.'
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
