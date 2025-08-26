In marketing imagery for French designer Jean-Baptiste Fastrez’s latest collection, gleaming metal and ceramic household objects are scattered across an arid desert landscape like alien monoliths.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Monoprix and Jean-Baptiste Fastrez)

You'd be forgiven for thinking the otherworldly scene was part of a campaign for a fancy design gallery. Instead, it marks a new collaboration between Fastrez and Monoprix – the beloved French retail chain that offers everything from household items to food – alongside the contemporary art and architecture gallery, Villa Noailles.

Discover Jean-Baptiste Fastrez x Monoprix collection

The collaboration between Monoprix and Villa Noailles makes sense: Villa Noailles delivers a space to express creativity, avant-garde design and experimentation, while Monoprix is rooted in democratising design through its collaborations with contemporary designers. The Fastrez collaboration encapsulates both of those missions.

The award-winning designer was inspired by wonder and reflection. The objects, which include bowls, vessels and candles holders among others household items, are contemporary and, with their Space Age flair, feel retro-futuristic.

Objects are finished in purple, silver and gold chrome, with cone-shaped or curved forms which feel familiar, yet unusual – like a scattering of treasures that have fallen from another planet.

The Jean-Baptiste Fastrez x Monoprix collection will be availble to purchase from 16 September 2025 www.monoprix.fr