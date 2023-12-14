Kohler and Samuel Ross made a bold splash at Design Miami 2023
Kohler and Samuel Ross’ studio SR_A debuted the ‘Formation 01’ faucet at a hotly hued and interactive Design Miami installation
In partnership with Kohler
Kohler and SR_A, the design studio of Samuel Ross, sought to redefine the movement of water with a new creative collaboration – the ‘Formation 01’ faucet – which made its debut at the bathroom specialist’s Terminal 01 architectural installation at Design Miami 2023.
The new faucet represents a reimagining of our daily engagement with water, inviting control of flow, intensity and effect. It’s a reflection on our experiential expectations of a tap, and the form it takes.
Kohler x SR_A at Design Miami
SR_A’s design for the ‘Formation 01’ took centre stage at Kohler’s Design Miami installation. Inspired by the design’s distinctive hue, the space was cast entirely in Haptic Orange and featured two faucets positioned opposite one another.
Visitors could explore the faucet’s tactile details and precise water control, in addition to the engraved co-branding on Kohler’s signature cast iron escutcheon plate. In the background, an ambient soundtrack echoed the tranquil yet powerful essence of moving water.
Founded in 2019, SR_A integrates atelier principles of craft and the preservation of skilled makers alongside industrial technologies to leverage physical and digital environments. Typical of the studio’s aesthetic, the display at Design Miami was enhanced by textured architectural monoliths and dynamic digital screens, encapsulating the art and engineering behind Kohler’s harnessing of water.
‘Establishing a new relationship to water through engineering and aesthetics is at the top of my mind,’ said Ross. ‘Expertise within the remit of engineering flourishes within Kohler’s on-site ecosystem, and the opportunity to work with specialist artisans and engineers was essential in taking a raw concept and transforming it into a scalable remit.’
The Design Miami presentation was accompanied by various onsite and digital activations, including a panel discussion between Ross, Kohler chair and CEO David Kohler, co-founder of Design Miami Craig Robbins, and curatorial director of Design Miami Anna Carnick.
Experience ‘Formation 01’ in AR
Those who didn’t make it to the display are invited to try an entirely new, specially designed Augmented Reality experience via the Kohler x SR_A website. This custom-designed filter allows viewers to place and engage with ‘Formation 01’ in a setting of their choice, from their own home to a public space. Through such physical and virtual encounters, the Kohler x SR_A collaboration aims to inspire design and bold thinking for all.
The Kohler x SR_A Drop limited-edition ‘Formation 01’ faucet is being sold in a quantity of 299, and was made available on 13 December 2023.
For more information, visit sra.kohler.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Bang & Olufsen's London showroom mixes sound, culture and sustainability
Newly opened on Bond Street, the new Bang & Olufsen London showroom combines a sensitive modular design approach and contributions from local creatives
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Chile’s Panguipulli Theatre brings purpose-built architecture to the learning experience
Panguipulli Theatre, a community-centred cultural space in Chile's Región de los Ríos, combines purpose-built architecture and learning
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Intervals Bar in Hong Kong International Airport focuses on the journey before the destination
Intervals Bar is a first-of-its-kind cocktail concept designed to enhance the pre-flight experience of global travellers
By Lauren Ho Published
-
Alcova's Miami debut embodies the city's mix of chill and speed
Inside the Miami debut of Milanese design show Alcova, set within the iconic 1950s Selena Gold Dust Motel
By Maria Sobrino Published
-
More design in Miami: things to see in town this weekend
From Design District installations to the new disruptive design fair, highlights for design around the city
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Design Miami 2023 explores how design responds to the world around us
Design Miami 2023 (until 10 December), curated by Anna Carnick, is guided by the theme of ‘Where We Stand’
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Fernando Laposse creates a flower garden for Maison Perrier-Jouët at Design Miami 2023
Perrier-Jouët enlisted Mexican designer Fernando Laposse to interpret its Art Nouveau values with a Design Miami 2023 installation titled ‘The Pollination Dance’ (on view until 10 December 2023)
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Samuel Ross’ Miami Design District benches swoop in for sculptural sit-downs
Samuel Ross’ Miami Design District ‘Expression.Service.Essence’ project comprises 12 bench designs permanently installed in the ever-evolving neighbourhood
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Vincent Van Duysen’s stone furniture explores sensuality and culture
Vincent Van Duysen’s new furniture collection for stone specialist Arca is unveiled at Design Miami 2023
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Japanese female wrestling meets design in Miami extravaganza
The Sukeban female wrestling league’s Miami debut features a championship belt by Marc Newson, hats by Stephen Jones, and creative direction by Olympia Le Tan
By Maria Sobrino Published
-
Nifemi Marcus-Bello makes an impression at Design Miami 2023
Nifemi Marcus-Bello takes us behind the scenes of his new works, now showing at his solo booth with Marta Los Angeles at Design Miami 2023
By Pei-Ru Keh Published