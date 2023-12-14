Kohler and Samuel Ross made a bold splash at Design Miami 2023

In partnership with Kohler

Kohler and SR_A, the design studio of Samuel Ross, sought to redefine the movement of water with a new creative collaboration – the ‘Formation 01’ faucet – which made its debut at the bathroom specialist’s Terminal 01 architectural installation at Design Miami 2023.

The new faucet represents a reimagining of our daily engagement with water, inviting control of flow, intensity and effect. It’s a reflection on our experiential expectations of a tap, and the form it takes.

Kohler x SR_A at Design Miami

Samuel Ross at the Terminal 01 installation (Image credit: Kohler)

SR_A’s design for the ‘Formation 01’ took centre stage at Kohler’s Design Miami installation. Inspired by the design’s distinctive hue, the space was cast entirely in Haptic Orange and featured two faucets positioned opposite one another.

Visitors could explore the faucet’s tactile details and precise water control, in addition to the engraved co-branding on Kohler’s signature cast iron escutcheon plate. In the background, an ambient soundtrack echoed the tranquil yet powerful essence of moving water.

(Image credit: Kohler)

Founded in 2019, SR_A integrates atelier principles of craft and the preservation of skilled makers alongside industrial technologies to leverage physical and digital environments. Typical of the studio’s aesthetic, the display at Design Miami was enhanced by textured architectural monoliths and dynamic digital screens, encapsulating the art and engineering behind Kohler’s harnessing of water.

‘Establishing a new relationship to water through engineering and aesthetics is at the top of my mind,’ said Ross. ‘Expertise within the remit of engineering flourishes within Kohler’s on-site ecosystem, and the opportunity to work with specialist artisans and engineers was essential in taking a raw concept and transforming it into a scalable remit.’

The Design Miami presentation was accompanied by various onsite and digital activations, including a panel discussion between Ross, Kohler chair and CEO David Kohler, co-founder of Design Miami Craig Robbins, and curatorial director of Design Miami Anna Carnick.

Experience ‘Formation 01’ in AR

Terminal 01 at Design Miami (Image credit: Kohler)

Those who didn’t make it to the display are invited to try an entirely new, specially designed Augmented Reality experience via the Kohler x SR_A website . This custom-designed filter allows viewers to place and engage with ‘Formation 01’ in a setting of their choice, from their own home to a public space. Through such physical and virtual encounters, the Kohler x SR_A collaboration aims to inspire design and bold thinking for all.

The Kohler x SR_A Drop limited-edition ‘Formation 01’ faucet is being sold in a quantity of 299, and was made available on 13 December 2023.

(Image credit: Kohler)