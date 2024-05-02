Habitat's 60th anniversary collection is full of reimagined classics adding a playful touch to any space
Habitat '60 Years of Design' collection unites design icons with emerging talent for a limited edition collection curated for a modern home
Habitat has united with varying iconic and emerging designers to celebrate its 60th anniversary. The ‘60 Years of Design’ collection is a tribute to the beloved British homeware brand, which includes a range of furniture, tableware, textiles and accessories curated for a modern home.
Inspired by the brands past, present, and future prospects, the collection has been crafted by design scene icons including Sebastian Conran, Felix Conran, Margo Selby, Tord Boontje, and also collaborated with emerging designers such as Simone Brewster, ceramicist Silvia Komodyova’s, and furniture makers Planq.
Habitat '60 Years of Design' collection
From hand-painted terracotta ceramics, and furniture made from recycled denim, to the Compass Table lamp which plays with the functional and sculptural possibilities of translucent materials, the entire collection is both experimental and collectible.
The collection also includes reimagined classics, and playful new pieces brought together by the in-house Habitat design team. This includes the 1964 Chicken Brick, Larsa bistro chairs, and sculptural ribbon light which originally launched in 2004, all of which have undergone a modern refresh.
The collection also considers practicality. Designs balance a playful colour palette from the Lucinda garden furniture collection, to the Cayan salt and pepper shakers. A nod to the 70s is also seen in the Lattice chair featuring a bell-shaped interpretation of latticed steelwork.
‘Habitat is renowned for flying the flag of British design, and to celebrate the last 60 years, we have collaborated with designers who are leaders in their fields as well as those who are setting future trends,’ said Andrew Tanner, Head of Design at Habitat. ‘Celebrating the past, present and future we have revisited and reimagined some of our most iconic products. The 60 Years of Design collection brings together a historic palette of primary colours, tactility, and new materials to champion the next 60.’
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
