Habitat's 60th anniversary collection is full of reimagined classics adding a playful touch to any space

Habitat '60 Years of Design' collection unites design icons with emerging talent for a limited edition collection curated for a modern home

By Tianna Williams
published

Habitat has united with varying iconic and emerging designers to celebrate its 60th anniversary. The ‘60 Years of Design’ collection is a tribute to the beloved British homeware brand, which includes a range of furniture, tableware, textiles and accessories curated for a modern home.

Inspired by the brands past, present, and future prospects, the collection has been crafted by design scene icons including Sebastian Conran, Felix Conran, Margo Selby, Tord Boontje, and also collaborated with emerging designers such as Simone Brewster, ceramicist Silvia Komodyova’s, and furniture makers Planq.

From hand-painted terracotta ceramics, and furniture made from recycled denim, to the Compass Table lamp which plays with the functional and sculptural possibilities of translucent materials, the entire collection is both experimental and collectible.

The collection also includes reimagined classics, and playful new pieces brought together by the in-house Habitat design team. This includes the 1964 Chicken Brick, Larsa bistro chairs, and sculptural ribbon light which originally launched in 2004, all of which have undergone a modern refresh.

The collection also considers practicality. Designs balance a playful colour palette from the Lucinda garden furniture collection, to the Cayan salt and pepper shakers. A nod to the 70s is also seen in the Lattice chair featuring a bell-shaped interpretation of latticed steelwork.

‘Habitat is renowned for flying the flag of British design, and to celebrate the last 60 years, we have collaborated with designers who are leaders in their fields as well as those who are setting future trends,’ said Andrew Tanner, Head of Design at Habitat. ‘Celebrating the past, present and future we have revisited and reimagined some of our most iconic products. The 60 Years of Design collection brings together a historic palette of primary colours, tactility, and new materials to champion the next 60.’

