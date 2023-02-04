Colour Clash is a bold compendium of dazzling supergraphics and logos that pop

One consolation for the sorry state of the world has been a widespread revival of the art, application and appreciation of colour. We’ve tracked architects, artists and designers who are making a polychromatic splash in ways that would have been considered outrageously tasteless just a decade ago.

The Year of the Tiger Posters, by Cheng Peng (Image credit: Counter-Print)

Colour Clash is a new book from Counter-Print, a boutique design publisher that respects and relishes the value, tactility and endurance of print. The book gathers together a number of graphic projects that fit this bold brief, ‘combinations that surprised, engaged, challenged and grabbed our attention – the ones that shouldn’t work but just do’.

Colour Clash: palettes that distract and disrupt

Information poster by Simin Xu (Image credit: Counter-Print)

Gathering work from around the world, including posters, packaging design, corporate identities and branding, Colour Clash is a vibrant insight into the catholic tastes of the contemporary design industry, all vying to stand out from the crowd with palettes that disrupt and distract, albeit in a mostly pleasing way.

Varieté packaging by Requena (Image credit: Counter-Print)

We live in an attention-overloaded era, a time when quiet good taste often finds itself at the bottom of the pile, ignored by all in the relentless searching for attention. Many of the featured designs are ephemeral, but that’s partly the point; colour catches the eye, and jarring colours stand out still further, making them a perfect choice for event branding, pop-up shops or supergraphics.

Packaging for The Scientist Coffee by HDU²³ Lab (Image credit: Counter-Print)

Colour Clash also taps into the anti-aesthetics of the post-beauty world, as design disciplines have fallen out of love with modernist rigour. In addition to colours, the forms and fonts used in the book play with the prosaic and invert the quotidian, making a virtue out of the collision between the ordinary and the unexpected.

'Visible Invisible' exhibition graphics by Fakepaper (Image credit: Counter-Print)

Designers represented include the French studio My Name is Wendy, Hong Kong-based Atelier Avocado, Irish designer Duane Dalton and many more.

Colour Clash, Counter-Print Books, £20, Counter-Print.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Available from Waterstones (opens in new tab)