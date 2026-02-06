Tucked away in Weymouth, Massachusetts is Chirp, a father-daughter design workshop born with the aim of creating architecturally inspired birdhouses. Referencing the great modernists as well as contemporary architects, co-founders Nima Yadollahpour and his daughter Mina wanted to bring elegant form and function to a smaller scale, and create design-conscious homes for the discerning contemporary bird.

Chirp began with a sweet backstory fit for cinema. In 2018, an eight-year-old Mina spotted a robin’s nest and asked her father if they could build a birdhouse to keep the chicks safe. Together they sketched away, enjoying the constructive design process, eventually creating their first birdhouse.

In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, the original birdhouse sparked a bigger idea. Yadollahpour, who is principal of ONY Architecture in Boston, thought : 'What if they applied modern architectural principles to birdhouses?'

‘Zaha’ mahogany birdhouse (Image credit: Courtesy of Chirp)

In 2021 the duo founded Chirp Company. Their designs are named after and inspired by notable architects, such as Le Corbusier, Frank Lloyd Wright, Zaha Hadid, Frank Gehry, among others. Each ‘house’ comprises clean lines, raw and honest materials, and a sleek and minimalist construction.

‘Ando’ mahogany birdhouse (Image credit: Courtesy of Chirp)

Shrinking down architecture into small-scale functional pieces, the collections are fun and playful. The same principles are transferred into Chirp’s collection of home essentials (for humans), including a variety of snack trays and cutting boards, all with a similar architectural approach.

‘Zumthor’ mahogany birdhouse (Image credit: Courtesy of Chirp)

The birdhouses come in the form of a kit to build at home (with the option to choose an already assembled design). The kits are made from mahogany and plywood to enforce durability throughout the seasons and changing climate. Mina, now 15, is an aspiring designer and continues to work closely with her father to help bridge the gap between architecture and manual craftsmanship.

Chirp birdhouse kits, from $89-169. Pre-assembled birdhouses, $149-299. Available to buy via chirpbirdhouses.com

