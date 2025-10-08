In Taylor Swift’s new era, even the typeface has a story
The bold typography behind 'The Life of a Showgirl' started life as a student project in Nicaragua. Its designer didn’t set out to make pop history – but the Swifties found him anyway.
Taylor Swift’s fandom, the Swifties, found Edwin Moreira before Moreira found Swift’s music. The designer, based in Managua, Nicaragua, created the font Gazzetta in 2021 as his final project while pursuing a degree in Type Design and Production at Tipografilia Estudios, Mexico. It went well for an academic project. The following year, he was offered a deal to distribute the font through TipoType in Uruguay, a company he still works with. That means it’s free to use for personal use through Adobe and can be licensed for commercial use. He was proud to see it used around the world. Then came Swift.
The album cover art for the singer’s 11th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl debuted online on August 13, features Swift in a risqué rhinestone body suit and jewels submerged in water. Surrounding her, in Gazzetta font, done in all capital letters in an orange glitter colour, is the album title.
Moreira describes the font as one that holds 'contradictions.' It’s an homage to the condensed typefaces once used in newspapers, contrasted with a 'contemporary and energetic character,' he says.
The first person to tell Moreira about the news was a former classmate, a Swiftie who recognised the font from school and wanted to check and see if it was true. Soon, Moreira began getting new followers on Instagram and receiving messages from fans who had traced the font back to him.
He believes that even just a few years ago, this level of interest in his work wouldn’t be present. 'I value that today's type design can enjoy a prominence within pop culture,' he says. While casual consumers have begun paying more attention to art direction, design, and styling, birthing a generation of armchair creative directors, it’s likely the interest is inherent to the Swifties, who will go to any depths to uncover potential lore about their idol.
Moreira is new to the music, but went ahead and ordered the vinyl anyway.
Lina is a frequent contributor to the Los Angeles Times. Her writing has also appeared in the Los Angeles Review of Books, WIRED, Rolling Stone, and more.
