David Shrigley designs album cover for punk band Lambrini Girls

Brighton punk duo Lambrini Girls have announced a new limited-edition run of their 2025 album Who Let The Dogs Out – with artwork by David Shrigley.

3000 copies of the vinyl will be available worldwide. In addition, Rough Trade stores will hold 500 coloured vinyl records and 500 limited-edition CDs featuring a live performance at Brixton Electric.

'What drew us to work with David is the dark sense of humour in his pieces,' the band tell Wallpaper* 'And that he’s sick as fuck!'

Lambrini Girls have had a momentous year, receiving nods from punk elders Iggy Pop, Kathleen Hannah and Carrie Brownstein and critical acclaim from publications such as The Guardian, Rolling Stone and NME – the latter calling their ferocious debut album 'loud, raw, and impossible to ignore'.

Phoebe Lunny and Macieira-Boşgelmez of the band gained a following with their outspoken politics, both in interviews and their music. Their debut record takes on the far-right, gentrification, toxic masculinity and trans rights.

The new vinyl, titled Slutcore Version For Kids Who Can't Read Good captures their humour and DIY ethos – a perfect pairing between two of Brighton's subversive creative forces.