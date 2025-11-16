David Shrigley designs album cover for punk band Lambrini Girls
The limited edition release from the Brighton duo is available now
Brighton punk duo Lambrini Girls have announced a new limited-edition run of their 2025 album Who Let The Dogs Out – with artwork by David Shrigley.
3000 copies of the vinyl will be available worldwide. In addition, Rough Trade stores will hold 500 coloured vinyl records and 500 limited-edition CDs featuring a live performance at Brixton Electric.
'What drew us to work with David is the dark sense of humour in his pieces,' the band tell Wallpaper* 'And that he’s sick as fuck!'
Lambrini Girls have had a momentous year, receiving nods from punk elders Iggy Pop, Kathleen Hannah and Carrie Brownstein and critical acclaim from publications such as The Guardian, Rolling Stone and NME – the latter calling their ferocious debut album 'loud, raw, and impossible to ignore'.
Phoebe Lunny and Macieira-Boşgelmez of the band gained a following with their outspoken politics, both in interviews and their music. Their debut record takes on the far-right, gentrification, toxic masculinity and trans rights.
The new vinyl, titled Slutcore Version For Kids Who Can't Read Good captures their humour and DIY ethos – a perfect pairing between two of Brighton's subversive creative forces.
Charlotte Gunn is a writer and editor with 20 years experience in journalism, audience growth and content strategy. Formerly the Editor of NME, Charlotte has written for publications such as Rolling Stone, CN Traveller, The Face and Red.
